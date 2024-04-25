Men’s lacrosse clinches playoff spot, women beat Oberlin

Men: The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team won three NCAC games over the past week. With victories over Wittenberg University, DePauw University and the College of Wooster, the Owls clinched a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season.

After Kenyon’s matchup on April 17 against Wittenberg University was paused in the second quarter due to inclement weather, the Owls resumed the game one day later at home, beating the Tigers 17-15.

Kenyon struck first against Wittenberg on April 17, netting five straight goals to start the game. David Chintala ’26 led the way for the Owls with an early hat trick, followed quickly by goals from Tanner Lewis ’27 and Mike Kapral ’26. Wittenberg got back on the attack, scoring three in a row between the end of the first and start of the second quarter. With the Tigers within two, Gavin Gumucio ’26 scored on a man-up play to put the Owls up 6-3 with 7:50 left to go in the half. At the seven-minute mark of the quarter, a tornado warning and subsequent thunderous weather stopped the game.

When play resumed on Thursday, Wittenberg scored three quick goals to tie the game at six goals apiece. As the half came to a close, Chintala and Jack McCarren ’26 each scored a goal to put Kenyon up 8-6 at halftime.

Back on the field, the Tigers opened up the third quarter with two straight goals to tie the game once again. The Owls took over next, scoring four of the next six goals as McCarren, Kapral, Rollins Heath ’25 and Chase MacCartee ’24 found the netting to bring the score to 12-10 at the end of the third.

As the fourth quarter got underway, Gumucio scored two goals, quickly followed up by another from Heath. Although Wittenberg scored four goals to cut the lead down to one, Chintala notched his fifth of the game to cushion Kenyon’s lead. McCarren tacked on a goal with around a minute to play to secure a 17-15 victory for the Owls.

A couple days later, Kenyon faced off against DePauw, beating the Tigers on the road by a comfortable 16-8 margin, securing the Owls a spot in the NCAC Tournament.

The first quarter got started as Kapral scored a quick goal and then put in another, this time assisted by Josh Temple ’25. The Owls continued their dominance throughout the remainder of the quarter as Lewis and Chintala both tacked on goals early in the period to give Kenyon a 4-0 lead. DePauw didn’t find its footing until the middle of the second, finally scoring at the 9:44 mark. This goal wasn’t enough to shake the Kenyon offense, as Kapral found the back of the net twice more in the half. The first half of the game ended 6-2 in the Owls’ favor.

The third quarter was the only even frame of the game, as both teams scored five goals. Kenyon’s four-goal lead stayed unthreatened entering the fourth. In the final quarter, Kenyon scored another five goals to DePauw’s one, cementing the 16-8 win. Kapral got his fifth of the game, while Chintala completed his hat trick. For their efforts, Chintala and Colin Williams ’27 collected the NCAC Offensive and Defense Athletes of the Week, respectively. Williams’ eight ground balls collected and two caused turnovers in the past week were enough to earn the honor for the first time.

On Tuesday, the Owls took to the field for an evening battle against the College of Wooster. The Owls fought hard and managed a 15-10 win in their final NCAC road matchup of the regular season. The Fighting Scots jumped out early, taking a 4-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the first quarter. The Owls had 11 turnovers in the first quarter, but ultimately found their footing as Heath scored back-to-back goals, quickly followed by a goal from McCarren to end the half down by one. The second period opened the same as the first, as the Scots regained their three-goal cushion. As Kenyon shook off its rust, it responded with three unanswered goals from Lewis, MacCartee and Kapral to tie the game up at 6-6 with 5:41 left to play in the half. As the half came to a close, Wooster took the lead back with one minute left.

The Owls came out of halftime on a mission. During the third quarter the offense outscored the Fighting Scots 5-2. Miles Malawer ’27 scored the first of the quarter, before Chintala, Kapral and Heath all tacked on goals to take Kenyon’s first lead of the game. Heath opened the fourth quarter with his fourth goal of the game, quickly followed by Gumucio 30 seconds later to bring Kenyon’s lead up to 13-9. Wooster cut the lead to three during the middle of the quarter, but goals from Kapral and McCarren solidified the 15-10 win. Hall ended the game with a career-high 20 saves.

In an email to the Collegian, Hall shared his feelings on the team’s play so far this season. “The team expected to make the playoffs, this is just one step on our road to the championship. I don’t think anybody will be satisfied unless we win the championship,” he wrote. “Some games our defense has struggled, some our offense, but if both sides find the ability to play a consistent 60 minutes I know we will win the NCAC.”

Kenyon’s record now stands at 11-5 (5-2 NCAC). The Owls will return to the Field at Benson Bowl back home in Gambier on Saturday for the final conference faceoff against the Hiram College Terriers.

Women: The Kenyon women’s lacrosse team fell on Saturday against Denison University 13-9 before beating Oberlin College soundly on Wednesday. The Owls’ record stands at 6-7 (2-3 NCAC).

In Kenyon’s Alumni Day game, the Owls fell behind early against the Big Red, as Denison opened the scoring one minute into the game. The Owls responded quickly to even things up at one goal apiece thanks to Kate Lengel ’24, who notched her 40th goal of the season. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Lengel struck again, this time on a player-up opportunity to once more tie the game. However, Kenyon’s defense could not stymy Denison’s attack, and the Owls entered the second frame down 4-2. Ella Rigoli ’26 opened the scoring in the next quarter before the Big Red took a 6-3 lead with under 10 minutes until halftime. Unfazed, Kenyon went on a three-goal scoring streak, as Spencer Kirsch ’26 found the net before Lengel scored two more. With the score tied at 6-6, a Denison goal with 33 seconds until halftime gave the Big Red a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

The Big Red scored two quick goals in the third quarter, while the Owls could only muster one goal, scored by Kirsch and assisted by Ashley Quinn ’26, in the same frame. Bridgette Cassidy ’27 scored her fifth goal of the season to open the fourth quarter and gave Kenyon some life, but Denison responded in turn. Lengel ultimately tacked on her fifth goal to score the Owls’ ninth of the game, but even her monstrous effort was not enough, as Kenyon fell 13-9 to Denison. The Big Red outshot the Owls 36-25, while also outmuscling Kenyon in draw controls 16-9.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Lengel reflected on the Denison game in an email to the Collegian. “We worked hard on both ends of the field and there were so many good moments, even though we still came up short,” she said. “I hope that we can bring this energy and hustle into our last two regular season games so that we can have the strongest possible finish.”

Against Oberlin, the two teams traded goals throughout the first quarter, entering the second frame tied 2-2. However, Mallory Brophy ’25’s goal 30 seconds into the second quarter kickstarted a quarter in which the Owls outscored the Yeowomen 6-1. In the third quarter, Kenyon scored four goals to Oberlin’s one, taking a 12-4 lead into the final frame. Although the Owls only notched three goals in the fourth, they kept the Yeowomen scoreless, returning to Gambier with a 12-4 win. Brophy and Blythe Karras ’25 both had four goals, while goalie Nola Garand ’25 had eight saves.

In their final game of the regular season, the Owls will host the DePauw University Tigers in the team’s annual Senior Day game. The Owls need to win to keep their hopes of participating in the NCAC Tournament alive, which will begin on Wednesday.