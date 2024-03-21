Owls travel to Florida, Virginia for spring break games

The Kenyon women’s lacrosse team began its season at home before traveling to Florida for spring break. The Owls are 4-3, with three wins in their last four games.

Kenyon opened its season with a strong 24-8 win over Baldwin Wallace University. Kate Lengel ’24 opened the scoring under a minute into the game, setting the tone for the Owls. As the first quarter progressed, Kenyon was in complete control, finishing the first quarter leading 9-3. The Owls kept up business as usual in the second quarter with Maddie Garner ’24 continuing to dominate the draw control, winning 12 of Kenyon’s 29 controlled draws. The Owls tacked on eight more second-quarter goals, entering halftime up 17-6. The pace of the game slowed down after the break, as there were only nine total goals for the rest of the game. The Owls ultimately coasted to a 24-8 victory, marking their third consecutive season starting 1-0. Lengel finished the day with seven points, while Lily Mason ’26 and Mallory Brophy ’25 also ended with five points each.

Just five days later, Kenyon headed to Fredericksburg, Virginia, to take on the University of Mary Washington (Va.), ultimately falling 10-8. The Eagles started the scoring with a goal just over one minute into play. Throughout the next 10 minutes, both teams experienced an offensive lull until Alex Tiatia ’24 put the Owls on the board with an unassisted goal. Trading shots, the Owls finished the first quarter down 3-2. In the second frame, Lengel’s two goals, as well as one goal from Ali Hatfield ’24, kept Kenyon level with the Eagles. After halftime, the Owls came out swinging with back-to-back goals from Garner and Lengel to give Kenyon its first lead of the game. The Owls entered the final quarter up one, but were shut out by the Eagles, who ultimately scored three goals and emerged victorious. In an incredibly even game, Kenyon had 23 shots on goal to Mary Washington’s 25, while both teams notched 15 saves.

In their third game of the season, the Owls fell to No. 14 Roanoke College (Va.) 16-12. Kenyon opened the scoring just 30 seconds in thanks to Mason and assisted by Ashley Quinn ’26. As the first quarter got underway, both teams showed impressive offensive firepower, scoring five goals apiece. The Maroons and Owls traded goal after goal for the first three quarters, as neither team had more than a two-goal advantage for much of the game. However, by the end of the fourth quarter Roanoke pulled ahead, taking a 14-11 lead and never looking back. Kenyon’s lone fourth-quarter goal came from Blythe Karras ’25, but it was not enough as the Maroons won 16-12. Lengel once again paced the team with four goals, while Brophy finished with two.

A few days later, the Owls traveled to Florida to play against East Connecticut State University, their first of three Spring Fling games. After going winless in Virginia, Kenyon found its rhythm in Florida and came up with an easy 23-1 win. Lengel got the ball rolling, scoring her 15th goal of the season under a minute into the game. The Warriors were clearly overpowered, as 12 different Kenyon players found the back of the net over the course of the game. Spencer Kirsch ’26, Lengel and Brophy all had three goals on the day, while Karras, Elena Zuvekas ’26, Lily Mason ’26, Zoe Williams ’27 and Bridgette Cassidy ’27 all scored two goals.

Next, the Owls were back on the field competing against the State University of New York at Geneseo, ultimately losing 13-9. In the first quarter, the Owls found themselves struggling, as the first three goals were notched by the Knights. As the quarter wound down, Quinn stopped the scoring drought with an assist from Mason. However, Geneseo scored the next five goals in the first and second quarters to wrap the first half up 8-1.

As the second half began, Lengel got the Owls’ resurgence started, scoring twice to bring the score to 8-3 at the 12:53 mark. The Knights answered with a goal of their own, but the Kenyon offense was back in business, as Hatfield and Lengel each scored on a free-position shot. Karras, Brophy and Mason all scored to bring the Owls back within two at the end of the third. Although a goal from Kirsch brought the Owls one step closer to tying the game, Kenyon could not find the equalizer. The Knights closed out the game with three unanswered goals, sealing their 13-9 win.

A few days later, the Owls put themselves back in the win column, beating Westfield State University (Mass.) 14-10 in the battle of the Owls. The game started with Kenyon scoring twice in the first 62 seconds of gameplay. Westfield State cut the Kenyon lead to one, but Kenyon struck back, scoring twice more and extending its lead to 4-2 by the end of the first. The second quarter started in similar fashion, with goals from Ella Rigoli ’26 and Mason lifting the Owls up 6-2. Although quiet at first, Westfield State did not back down and scored three more times before the end of the half.

After halftime, Westfield State quickly scored twice to take its first lead of the game. Kenyon immediately fought back, as Cassidy, Hatfield and Mason scored three goals to retake and cement Kenyon’s lead. With momentum on its side, Kenyon started the fourth with four consecutive goals, two from Lengel, one from Karras and another from Hatfield, extending the Owls’ lead to 14-8. At the other end of the field, the Kenyon defense held Westfield State shotless for much of the final frame, closing out a 14-10 victory.

On Tuesday, Kenyon returned to Gambier from the Sunshine State, taking on Mount Union University. Although the game remained close in the first quarter, the Owls held the Purple Raiders scoreless from the end of the first quarter till the fourth, allowing for an offensive blowout that culminated in a 19-5 win for Kenyon. Lengel, who leads the team with 26 goals, scored four more against Mount Union, while Hatfield and Brophy each scored two goals apiece.

The Owls (4-3) have a short break until their next game against Christopher Newport University (Va.) on March 31. The home game will be Kenyon’s annual Morgan’s Message game.

Sports editors Charlotte Walker ’24 and Micah Arenstein ’26 contributed to reporting.