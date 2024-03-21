Men’s lacrosse faces ranked opponents in Pennsylvania

Goldin | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team took on multiple ranked and unranked opponents from Pennsylvania and Ohio, improving to 6-3 on the season.

On March 2, The Owls began their spring break facing Centre College on The Field at Benson Bowl. The Owls quickly went down 2-0, but bounced back to end the first quarter down 3-2. Kenyon and Centre traded turnovers and goals for much of the second frame, but Kenyon struggled to find a way back into the game, entering halftime down 8-5. Down two at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a goal from Lucas Flynn ’27 and a man-up goal from David Chintala ’26 set the tone for a seven-goal run for Kenyon. The stunned Colonels were only able to score one goal in the fourth quarter, securing the 17-12 Owls victory. Chintala and Jack McCarren ’26 both scored four goals and were responsible for 20 of Kenyon’s 52 shots.

The Owls then traveled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to face off against No. 5 Dickinson College (Pa.). Despite playing a higher-ranked team, Kenyon showed toughness throughout the first half and started off strong, taking a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second frame, the Owls and the Red Devils traded three goals apiece, while Kenyon also stopped Dickinson from capitalizing on a man-up opportunity. However, the Owls were unable to register a single shot to Dickinson’s 18 in the third quarter, as Dickinson took the lead and never looked back. Despite Chintala’s first-half hat trick and goalie Adam Hall ’26’s 14 saves, the Owls suffered their first loss of the season 13-8.

On March 9, Kenyon headed east to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where it went head-to-head with the No. 22 Franklin & Marshall (F&M) College (Pa.). The Owls played catch-up for much of the game, as the match was tied on eight separate occasions. Tied 9-9 and with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Diplomats secured the victory with a clutch goal, handing the Owls their second loss of the season. In an email to the Collegian, Rollins Heath ’25, the game’s leading scorer with four goals, said: “Our F&M game was one we wish we could have back, but felt that if we can learn from the game, it will serve as beneficial for us down the road. [Head] Coach [Doug] Misarti has designed our schedule to have difficult challenges to help prepare us for conference play.” Another notable performance came from Thomas Nelson ’25, who won 19 of 23 (82.6%) faceoffs.

After their final away game of spring break, Rowan Goldin ’24 explained the importance of playing out-of-conference teams. “We are using our trip out east as a learning experience to grow from…we have everything we need personnel wise and we just need to keep improving day by day and week by week,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian.

Back at home, Kenyon fought off Adrian College (Mich.) to end a two-game losing streak. Pursuing the Bulldogs with an aggressive offensive strategy, the Owls scored five goals in the first quarter. Extending its run to 8-0 midway through the second frame, Kenyon looked safe and secure in the lead. The game also had 14 penalties, including two illegal body checks and two unsportsmanlike conduct violations, creating a hostile atmosphere. Mike Kapral ’26 led the Owls with four goals and nine shots.

The team’s final spring break game was against Grove City College (Pa.) at home on Saturday. The first quarter was the most active of the four, with Chintala scoring three goals for the Owls while the Wolverines scored five consecutive goals to end the opening quarter 8-3. Grove City would then go on another four-goal spree and eventually handed Kenyon the loss with a final score of 16-7.

Looking ahead, Kenyon will take on Denison University (2-4) on Saturday in Granville for the first conference game of the season in a rematch of the 2023 NCAC Championship game.