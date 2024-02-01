Owls compete in Steemer Showcase in Springfield, Ohio

Ide earned 13th place in the 3,000-meter race. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

The Kenyon track and field teams traveled to Springfield, Ohio, to take part in Wittenberg University’s Steemer Showcase on Saturday. The women’s team finished in 14th place with 12 team points, and the men finished in 18th place with seven points.

Women: Paula Sorić ’25 brought home Kenyon’s lone event win, as she earned first place in the triple jump. Her winning jump of 11.41 meters came on her fourth attempt and earned the Owls 10 points. Kenyon’s other team points came in the one-mile run. Anna Brown ’26 finished in seventh place with a time of 5:19.63, a collegiate-best for the sophomore.

In the 800-meter race, Lorien Kauffman ’24 came in 12th place after she crossed the finish line in 2:29.21, under half a second ahead of the 13th-place runner. Olivia Ide ’27 earned a 13th-place finish in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 10:42.12. Though Ide ran in a crowded field of 56 runners, she said that the people who had the biggest effect on her performance were those wearing Kenyon purple: “At every part of the track, there [was] a group of my teammates and coaches cheering me on and giving me race advice as I went,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “The track team is such a supportive community because everyone knows the struggles of racing, and they want to help you along however they can. Trusting my coaches was also very important in racing well, because even when I found myself in pain, they assured me to stay strong.”

Men: The men’s team’s best finishes also came in field events, as Riley Orth ’24 and Josh Greville ’26 accounted for Kenyon’s seven points. Orth’s best placement of the day came in the shot put, where his best attempt of 14.72 meters earned him fifth place and four points for the team. Orth also finished in 17th place in the weight throw, and his throw of 14.29 meters broke the Kenyon record that he set last week by 0.1 meters. Greville had a strong showing in the triple jump, recording a 12.75 meter jump to take home sixth place and earn three points. Zeke Kiwanuka ’26 finished in 14th place with a jump of 6.34 meters.

On the track, Samuel Rabieh ’25 finished the 5,000-meter race in 15:28.31, a personal-best that earned him ninth place. Joshua Breard ’26 stopped the clock at 15:51.61, and Henry Rodrigues ’26 crossed the finish line less than two seconds later. The sophomores took home 17th and 18th place, respectively. In the 800-meter race, Dylan Sibbitt ’26 came in 14th place with a time of 2:00.07. Collin Witt ’24 finished in 20th place in the 400-meter dash (51.38 seconds).

Kenyon will next compete on Saturday, when the Owls will head east to Granville, Ohio, for the Bob Shannon Invitational. Ide believes that teamwork will pave Kenyon’s path to success throughout the rest of the season. “For next weekend, the important thing is to work together. We have a lot of relays in place for this meet, which will help us qualify for future meets as a team, if not individually,” she said. “I hope we will do well at our indoor championship, and I hope that a lot of my teammates see personal records during this season.”

Dylan Sibbitt ’26 is the opinions editor for the Collegian.