Track and field looks to NCAC Indoor Championships

In the final meet before the two-weekend NCAC Indoor Championships, the Kenyon track and field teams hosted the Kenyon Tune Up, inviting Denison University and the College of Wooster. Although the meet was unscored, the men’s team secured six first-place finishes while the women’s team finished with five.

Men: Kenyon’s first top-podium finish was in the 400-meter race, as Jonathan Turner ’24 came in first with a time of 53.29. Then in the 800-meter, Owen Rodstrom ’26 and William Wilson ’25 came in first and second place with milliseconds between them, with times of 2:05.18 and 2:05.45, respectively. In the mile run, Kenyon swept the podium thanks to strong performances from Sam Rabieh ’25 (4:38.56), Keegan Minahan ’24 (4:45.07) and Colter Murphy ’26 (4:46.24). Finally, in the 4×200-meter relay, the Kenyon team of Emmanual Makelele ’25, Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25, Kendall Weaver ’27 and Collin Witt ’24 came in first by default with a time of 1:33.26.

Off the track, the Owls also competed in the long jump and throwing events. Zeke Kiwanuka ’26’s leap of 6.29 meters was just enough to grab first place over Weaver’s distance of 6.25. In the shot put, Riley Orth ’24’s launch of 15.66 meters earned him a first-place finish, while in the weight throw event his throw of 13.54 meters put him squarely in second place.

Women: Although the women’s team secured fewer first-place finishes, many more Owls flocked to the podium in the women’s events. In the shortest race of the day, the 60-meter, Caroline Hitsman ’27 and Isabella Roach ’27 came in second and third with times of 8.46 and 8.82, respectively. In the 400-meter event, Kenyon swept the podium thanks to Anna Brown ’26 (1:01.90), Lorien Kauffman ’24 (1:03.90) and Caeleigh Stamper ’26 (1:06.51). Next up, in the 200-meter race, Hitsman came in first with a time of 28.44, while Roach was right behind her, crossing the finish line in 29.07. In the 800-meter race, Rigby Zentner ’27 came in first place out of two runners with a time of 2:34.6. In the 3000-meter race, the final track event where Kenyon scored in the top three, Kenyon secured the top-three spots, as Jada Swearingen ’24, Amelia Sims ’27 and Isabel Prosnitz ’26 finished with times of 11:32.66, 11:50.41 and 12:04.57, respectively.

Finally, in the jumping events, the Owls had two podium finishes. Olivia Gumz ’27 came in third in the high jump, clearing the bar in 1.35 meters, while Sadie Olson ’27’s leap of 4.62 meters in the long jump was good enough for a first-place finish.

Kenyon continues its season at the NCAC Indoor Championships, which began on Sunday with the heptathlon and pentathlon and will resume Friday on Toan Track.