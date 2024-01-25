Women’s swimming falls to Division-I opponent on road

Fadely led Kenyon in the pool. | COURTESY OF DAVID HEASLEY

Last Saturday, the No. 2 Kenyon women’s swimming and diving team traveled west to take on Miami University (Ohio), a Division I school. Ultimately, the Owls could not keep up with the RedHawks, falling 210-90 in the penultimate meet before the NCAC Championship.

Jenna Fadely ’25, the reigning national title holder in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke, led the Owls and again proved her dominance in the pool. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Fadely posted a time of 1:01.13 in the finals, securing a first-place finish and a season-best time. Later in the day, Fadely replicated her success in the 200-yard race with a time of 2:15.22, another season-best and the third-best time across all D-III women’s swimmers this year so far. Finally, Fadely teamed up with Caleigh Wukitch ’24, Celia Ford ’25 and Sydney Geboy ’25 in the 200-yard medley relay to place third with a time of 1:43.40.

Elsewhere, first-year standouts Bengisu Caymaz ’27 and Sofia Giordano ’27 each notched one victory. In the 500-yard freestyle, Caymaz earned the top podium spot with a time of 4:50.39, 29 milliseconds ahead of the second-place Miami swimmer. Caymaz’s victory was also notable because it was the quickest time for the 500-yard freestyle in women’s D-III this season so far, beating out Denison University’s top time by more than a second. Giordano secured Kenyon’s final win of the day in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:03.65, another season-best for the Owls.

Kenyon had an additional second-place finish and six third-place finishes throughout the day. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Gabrielle Wei ’25 came in third with a time of 1:02.95, a season-best. Then in the 200-yard butterfly, Sophie Schmitz ’24 rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in 2:03.98. Caymaz also came in third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.71. Late in the day, Ford came in third place again, this time in the 100-yard butterfly, with a time of 56.92. In the final individual race of the day, Ceyda Yazici ’26 came in second place in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:25.21. Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Gwen Eisenbeis ’26, Fadely, Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault ’26 and Geboy raced in the 400-yard freestyle relay and earned a third-place finish in 3:28.15.

Ultimately, Miami’s depth showed across a number of events, as the RedHawks swept five of the swimming events and both diving events, sending the Owls home after a 210-90 defeat.

Kenyon’s next meet will be against Case Western Reserve University in Gambier on Feb. 3. It will be the final meet before the NCAC Championship.