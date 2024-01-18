Men’s swimming travels to West Virginia for qualifiers

Over the break, the Kenyon men’s swimming and diving team traveled to West Virginia to compete at an unscored Olympic trials qualifying event, before beginning its 2024 with two same-day wins over Oberlin College and Cleveland State University.

At the Almost Heaven LC Open, hosted by West Virginia University, Kenyon sent 12 swimmers who ultimately secured eight top-two finishes. Aleksa Dobric ’25 shone for the Owls in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.18 seconds, good enough to secure first place in the championship final, but just shy of the 22.79 Olympic Trials qualifying time. Djordje Dragojlovic ’26 also came in first place in the 100-meter backstroke, clocking in at 56.51. Dragojlovic, Marko Krtinic ’24, Pedro Araujo ’27 and Max Nonnenmacher ’24 all secured one second-place finish over the rest of the meet, while Ethan Manske ’26 notched two second-place finishes.

On Jan. 12, the Owls returned to the Steen Aquatic Center for the first time since November to compete against Oberlin and Cleveland State, winning 216-67 and 154-133, respectively. Kenyon took first place in 10 of the 16 events on the day and had a top-two finish in all but one event. In the 200-yard medley relay, the first race of the day, Yurii Kosian ’24, Dobric, Krtinic and Daniel Brooks ’24 placed first with a time of 1:30.18. Then in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Dragojlovic, Brooks, Krtinic and Dobric replicated the Owls’ earlier success with another first-place finish, clocking in at 1:22.29.

Individually, Kenyon had eight top-of-the-podium finishes. Kosian added on to his relay success with a first-place time of 49.07 in the 100-yard backstroke, while fellow senior Noah Hargrove ’24 came in first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:51.94. In the 1000-yard freestyle, the longest race of the day, James Tracey ’25 emerged victorious, finishing in 9:49.12. Elsewhere, Dobric, Dragojlovic and Noel Tumbasz ’27 all came in first in the 50-yard freestyle (20.72), 100-yard freestyle (44.29) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:04.33), respectively. Krtinic secured his third first-place finish of the day in the 100-yard butterfly, which he swam in 49.94, while Manske also came in first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:42.73. Kenyon did not compete in any diving events.

Kenyon has two more meets before the NCAC Championship starting on Feb. 14, where the Owls will look to repeat as conference champions. The first will be on Saturday against Miami University (Ohio) at 1 p.m.