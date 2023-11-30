Swimming and diving dominate invitational in Gambier

Caymaz earned NCAC Athlete of the Week. | COURTESY OF DAVID HEASLEY

Right before Thanksgiving break, the Kenyon swimming and diving teams competed in the Total Performance Invitational, hosted in Gambier over a three-day period from Nov. 16 to 18. Both teams came out on top, with the women’s team claiming its fifth Total Performance win in a row.

Men: Day one saw immediate success for Kenyon. The Owls excelled in the relays, with Djordje Dragojlovic ’26, Aleksa Dobric ’24, Marko Krtinic ’24 and Daniel Brooks ’24 gliding through the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:19:68, a record time for Division III this season. The 400-yard relay medley, the final event of the first day, saw Krtinic and Dobric back in play alongside Yurii Kosian ’24 and Noel Tumbasz ’27. Together they earned a time of 3:14:08, again the fastest time in D-III this season. The Owls also saw success in the 200-yard individual medley, and they left day one with three of the five events under their belt, totaling 569.5 points.

Day two ramped up with eight events and Kosian proved a standout among the team with his performance in the 100-yard backstroke. His time of 47.28 set a new record in the Total Performance Invitational. Kenyon also found success in the 200-yard medley relay, as Mirjavohir Marvarov ’24 joined Dragojlovic, Kosian and Krtinic to clock in at 1:27.93. Krtinic also went on to place first in the 100-yard butterfly at 47.17 seconds. Kenyon’s last victory of the day was in the three-meter diving competition, as Israel Zavaleta ’24 topped his former record of 610.05 with a 666.10 score, a new record in the NCAA.

With four of the eight events won and a two-day total of 1240.5 points, the Owls successfully continued the momentum into the third and final day.

Following his record-breaking performance, Kosian again competed in the backstroke, this time in the 200-yard. He won the event with an impressive time of 1:43.59. The Owls shone on the following 100-yard freestyle, where the podium was filled by Kenyon swimmers: Dobric in first with a time of 43.99, Dragojlovic in second clocking in at 44.45 and Brooks with a time of 44.50. Kenyon ended the Invitational strongly with the 400-yard freestyle, as Krtinic, Dobric and Dragojlovic once again teamed up with Brooks and won the final with a time of 2:56:09. With a total of 1930.5 points across the three days, the men’s team took home the trophy for Kenyon.

Women: The women’s team started on a strong note on day one with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kate Bogan ’27, Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault ’26, Gwen Eisenbeis ’26 and Sydney Geboy ’25 combined for a first-place time of 1:33:45. In the 500-yard freestyle, Bengisu Caymaz ’27, who won NCAC Athlete of the Week for her performances, clocked in at a season-best time of 4:52.03 to win the second event in a row for the Owls. Eisenbeis won the 50-yard freestyle, and the team ended day one with yet another relay win, as Geboy joined Gabrielle Wei ’25, Caleigh Wukitch ’24 and Celia Ford ’25 in the 400-yard relay. With four wins in five events, the Owls ended day one with a total of 639 points.

Day two once again started with victory for the Owls, this time in the 200-yard medley relay with a team composed of Ford, Wukitch, Jennah Fadely ’25 and Geboy and a final time of 1:42.33. The Owls then dominated the third event, the 400-yard individual medley, as Sophie Schmitz ’24 took first place at 4:22.50. From there, Caymaz won the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:49.65 time and Fadely won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.96. Like with day one, the team finished strong with a win in a relay, as Molly Haag ’26, Caymaz, Geboy and Torrecillas-Jouault secured victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 7:28.93. The Owls ended day two with five of the eight events won and a point total of 1771.5.

Day three’s first event was the 1,650-yard freestyle, and the Owls made their determination to close out the invitational strong clear as Kenyon took four of the five top spots. Caymaz took the win with a 16:39.30 time. Following that was the 200-yard backstroke, which Wukitch won for Kenyon at 1:59:39. Later, the 200-yard breaststroke was won by Wei, who put up a time of 2:14:27, and Caymaz took first in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:03.27. The Invitational ended with a 400-yard freestyle relay and yet another victory for Kenyon, as Torrecillas-Jouault, Fadely, Eisenbeis and Geboy worked together for a 3:25.19 time, a narrow victory over West Chester University (Pa.). In total, the women’s team amassed 2,850 points, claiming an impressive win.

Katarina Ilic ’24 also contributed to Kenyon’s success with her performance in the one-meter dive. She placed third with a 457.50 score, and Olive O’Dorisio ’27 followed with 445.50 points, placing her in fifth and rounding out the top five.

Both teams will resume competing on Dec. 17, when the Owls will compete at the Almost Heaven LC Open, hosted by D-I West Virginia University.