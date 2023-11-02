Owls fall to DePauw, look ahead to final 2 games of season

This past Saturday in Greencastle, Indiana, the Kenyon football team matched up against the two-time defending conference champions DePauw University Tigers. The Tigers, previously 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the NCAC, maintained their unbeaten record after beating the Owls with a final score of 58-7. Despite their hard-fought efforts, the Owls couldn’t secure a victory, bringing their overall record to 1-7 (1-5 NCAC).

David Livingston ’25 shone with 80 receiving yards, while Jordon Benjamin ’26 added 57 rushing yards. Benjamin’s three-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter prevented the DePauw defense from achieving a shutout.

DePauw notched two field goals in its opening two drives, establishing an early 6-0 lead. Before the first quarter came to an end, the Tigers scored a touchdown, extending their lead to 13-0. After a 24-point second quarter where Kenyon gave up a 77-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, the halftime score was 37-0.

Kenyon’s sole scoring drive covered 55 yards in nine plays and was capped off by Benjamin’s touchdown with 6:46 left in the game. On the defensive side, Dominic Simpson ’27 made a significant impact with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Jaylen Cardoso ’24 and Jared Hancock ’26 also contributed with seven tackles each.

In terms of total offense, DePauw amassed 421 yards, 301 in the air and 120 on the ground, while Kenyon picked up just 218 yards, 158 of them passing yards and the other 60 in rushing yards.

“[It was definitely] not our best game,” quarterback Andrew Catron ’26 wrote in an email to the Collegian.

With the Owls facing off against the Denison University Big Red (5-3, 4-2 NCAC) at McBride Field on Saturday at 1 p.m., Catron and the rest of the team remain hopeful: “Our hopes for the next game are to go out and beat Denison. [It’s a] huge rivalry game and definitely means a lot to everyone.”