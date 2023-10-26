Field hockey wins sixth straight, looks ahead to Wittenberg

Master scored her second goal of the season. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

The Kenyon field hockey team recorded its sixth consecutive win this past weekend in Pennsylvania against Allegheny College. The Owls defeated the Gators 2-1, bringing the team’s record to 10-6 (6-3 NCAC).

The first quarter was relatively uneventful, with neither team scoring. Kenyon tested Allegheny’s goalkeeper with five shots during the first 15 minutes of the matchup, but none of the Owls were able to find the back of the net. At the end of the first quarter, the score remained 0-0. Raigan Hutter ’25 made quick work of the scoreless game after the break, scoring her first goal of the season a little over two minutes into the second quarter. While Kenyon added on three more shots in the rest of the first half, Allegheny turned each shot away.

After Allegheny quickly evened the score at the start of the second half, the Owls redoubled their offensive efforts. Kenyon recorded 11 shots in the third, but unfortunately could not get past Allegheny’s defense. Then in the fourth quarter, Grace Lane ’25 connected with Casey Master ’27 to set up the game-winning goal for the Owls, marking Master’s second goal of the season. In an email to the Collegian, Master recalled her goal: “I was honestly surprised that the goal went in, it was a textbook shot and score. Everyone was so excited since it brought us back to the lead,” she said. “The pass from Grace couldn’t have been placed better and everyone on the field and on the sideline [was] so fired up, which brought us momentum for the remainder of the fourth quarter.” Kenyon was able to fend off Allegheny for the rest of the half, due in part to two huge saves in goal from Megan Lydon ’25.

Kenyon will play its final game of the regular season on Saturday in Gambier against Wittenberg University. The Owls, who are currently sitting at fifth in the NCAC standings, are still hoping to claim one of the four spots in the NCAC tournament with a win this weekend. Master is confident that Kenyon’s mentality will help the Owls succeed against the Tigers. “The team is going into the game ready to work hard with our sights set on having a postseason,” she said. “We go into every game with a positive mindset and lots of energy and it’s important that we continue to carry that as our regular season comes to a close.”