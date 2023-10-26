Owls compete in dual meets

Men: On Friday, Israel Zavaleta ’24 won the one-meter diving competition against Division I athletes at Purdue University (Ind.), scoring 346.15 points and defeating competitors from Purdue and the University of Indianapolis (Ind.). Owen Peterson ’26 secured sixth place in the same event with a score of 228.25. Although Zavaleta had to withdraw from the three-meter competition due to a shoulder injury, Peterson scored 220.75 to take home fourth place.

Continuing the jam-packed weekend, Kenyon hosted the University of Cincinnati for a dual meet. Despite strong individual performances, the Owls ultimately lost to the D-I Bearcats by a score of 183 to 54. Kenyon won one event and secured four second-place finishes.

The day started well for Kenyon as the Owls won the 200-yard medley relay, led by Yurii Kosian ’24, Noel Tumbasz ’27, Noah Hargrove ’24 and Marko Krtinic ’24. Kosian also had individual success with a second-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:50.24.

Hargrove contributed with two second-place finishes in the 200-yard butterfly and as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team. Tumbasz secured a second-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Women: Back at Purdue, two Kenyon divers, Naomi Kennel ’25 and Olive O’Dorisio ’27, competed on Friday. In the three-meter diving event, the pair finished in sixth and seventh place respectively out of seven competitors. Then, in the one-meter, O’Dorisio finished seventh with a score of 193.15, while Kennel rounded out the divers in ninth with a score of 180.75.

In the dual meet on Saturday, the women’s swim team met a similar fate to the men’s team, falling 178.5 to 64.5. The Owls did not secure a single first-place finish across the 13 events. Gabrielle Wei ’25 collected three second-place finishes: one in the 200-yard individual medley, one in the 200-yard breaststroke and finally as part of the 200-yard medley relay alongside Caleigh Wukitch ’24, Sydney Buchman ’24 and Sydney Geboy ’25 that clocked in at 1:44.86. Sofia Giordano ’27 also had a solid performance, coming in second place in the 1000-yard and 500-yard freestyle.

The Owls will have some time to regroup before their next competition, as they prepare for a dual meet against Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) on Nov. 3, with swimming events at OWU and diving at Kenyon.