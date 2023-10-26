Owls lose crucial conference games, drop penultimate match

The Kenyon women’s soccer team fell to DePauw University 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, before losing to the College of Wooster 1-0 on Wednesday. The Owls dropped to 6-5-5 (1-4-1 NCAC) on the season.

Throughout much of Saturday’s match, neither team could create many chances on offense. However, in the 88th minute, DePauw’s Sophia Patrey directed home the game-winning goal past Kenyon goalkeeper Ariel Kite ’27 off of a bouncing cross. The Owls’ offense struggled, only getting off three shots compared to DePauw’s 12. The Owls’ road difficulties continued, as Kenyon has failed to capture an away victory since Sept. 2.

Starting midfielder Kayla Arone ’26 highlighted the need for more consistent offense in an email to the Collegian. “One focus is to continue to grow as a team and finish opportunities in the attacking third,” she said.

Needing a win on Wednesday to stay in the running for the NCAC playoff tournament, the Owls fell to the Fighting Scots 1-0. Kenyon was dominant offensively on the day, outshooting Wooster 21 to eight, with seven shots on Wooster’s goal, and taking 14 corners to the Fighting Scots’ one. However, the lone goal of the game went Wooster’s way in the 37th minute from its one corner, as the Fighting Scots’ attacker managed to bend her long-range shot over the head of keeper Kite. The Owls continued to launch wave after wave of attack on the Wooster goal as the game went on, but frustratingly could not find the back of the net, sealing their third loss in a row.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Arone has been proud of the team’s depth and ability to respond this season. “There has been a lot of growth within the program this year as our team chemistry has been the strongest it has been,” she said. “Every single player has been a valuable asset and leader to the team and program.”

The Owls will finish off the 2023 season against Oberlin this Saturday. The Owls have not lost to the Yeowomen since 2011 and Kenyon would surely love to keep that streak going. Arone said of the team going forward: “We must continue to carry out our trust within each other and positive team morale as we continue to capitalize on our finishing opportunities and keep our positive mindset.”