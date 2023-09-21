Owls take on Hanover College Invite, beat Berea College

Abramson helped Kenyon secure the win against Berea | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

This past weekend, the Kenyon volleyball team headed to Hanover, Indiana, to take part in the Hanover College Invite, ultimately going 1-2.

In a thrilling match on Friday night, Kenyon emerged victorious against Berea College (Ky.), clinching a straight-set victory, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.

The match showcased a fiercely competitive beginning, with both teams exchanging points early on in the first set. The Owls gained momentum as they capitalized on errors from the Bears, ultimately securing a lead and taking the first set 25-23. The offensive prowess of Lindsey Abramson ’24, Bryn Carrigan ’27 and Aura Barinas ’26 played a pivotal role in bringing Kenyon to victory, with Abramson leading the team in kills, hitting an impressive .357 clip.

In the second set, Kenyon displayed strong play from the start, jumping out to a 10-5 lead thanks to impactful kills by Abramson and Maggie Wolf ’26, as well as a well-placed ace by Hannah Schwemm ’27. Despite a spirited effort from the Bears to narrow the gap, the Owls maintained a solid defense, recording crucial blocks and ultimately clinching the second set 25-22. Becca Gwynne ’26’s four kills in the set proved vital, propelling the Owls to a two-set advantage.

Kenyon dominated the third set, taking an early lead and never looking back, closing the match with a decisive 25-18 win. Abramson once again led the charge, amassing an impressive 22 points, with 18 kills at a remarkable .444 hitting efficiency.

On the final day, the team faced tough competition, falling short against both Sewanee: The University of the South (Tenn.) and Anderson University (Ind.). The Owls struggled to gain momentum as the Tigers dominated the first set, quickly building a significant lead. Despite a strong effort to rally, Kenyon couldn’t bridge the gap and ultimately succumbed to a three-set loss.

In the subsequent match against Anderson, Kenyon showcased resilience, orchestrating a comeback in the first set from a late deficit to secure a win. The match remained fiercely contested, with both teams displaying determined performances. The Owls battled throughout the sets, but the Ravens managed to secure the victory, leaving Kenyon with an exhausting five-set defeat.

In both games, key players like Barinas and Abramson led the offensive efforts for Kenyon, accumulating 14 kills each. Gwynne’s contributions were also notable, providing 12 kills and making critical blocks. Wolf demonstrated exceptional playmaking with 45 assists across the matches, while Lauren Blakemore ’26’s impressive defensive efforts resulted in a team-high 42 digs.

Despite the losses, the Owls remain determined, aiming to regroup and prepare for their upcoming conference match against Oberlin College. Kenyon’s record stands at 3-9.