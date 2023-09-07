Owls split overtime games split overtime games

The Kenyon field hockey team embarked on its 2023 season with two gripping matches that displayed its offensive prowess and resilience. The Owls faced off against Rhodes College (Tenn.) and Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) (Tenn.), delivering exciting performances in both games and earning a 1-1 record.

The season opener took place Friday at Rhodes College, where the Owls took on the Lynx. From the very start, it was evident that offense would be abundant in this contest. Rhodes took an early lead, but Kenyon quickly responded with an equalizer from Grace Lane ’25. Maren Lawrence ’27 added another goal, giving Kenyon a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Rhodes came back strong in the third quarter, netting two goals. Ella Haskins ’25 then leveled the score at 3-3. Neither team could break through in the fourth quarter, sending the deadlocked match to overtime. Just over a minute into the period, Rhodes capitalized on a penalty corner, sealing a 4-3 victory.

In an email to the Collegian, Lawrence said, “Losing the first game was hard, especially an overtime loss, but we didn’t go all the way to Tennessee to return with two losses… Our goals for the game were to focus on playing our game, controlling what we could and bringing intensity and grit to every play.”

The Owls quickly rebounded from their season opener disappointment, facing the LMU Railsplitters in a neutral-site contest on Saturday.

Lane’s first goal of the game came with just four seconds remaining in the first quarter. It resulted from a well-executed penalty corner, with Raigan Hutter ’25 providing the assist. This crucial goal not only tied the score at 1-1 but also set the stage for Lane’s impressive individual performance.

Kenyon controlled the second quarter but couldn’t find the back of the net. Kenyon’s break came when, in the early moments of the third quarter, Railsplitters goalie Ana Carney tripped Lane up as she attempted to make a play in the shooting circle. On the resulting penalty stroke, Lane put the Owls ahead 2-1.

Seconds into the fourth quarter, LMU evened the score once again. The game remained deadlocked at 2-2, pushing Kenyon into its second overtime game in two days. With nerves of steel, Lane delivered a blistering shot into the lower left corner of the cage, securing a 3-2 victory for the Owls.

In an email to the Collegian, Lane highlighted her hopes for the team going forward. “I want our team to work on starting the game strong and keeping the lead early so we don’t have to dig ourselves out of a hole, [e]specially in any overtime situations,” she said.

Kenyon will have its home opener on Saturday, when the Owls will take on No. 16 Washington and Lee University.