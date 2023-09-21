Kenyon golf travels to North Carolina as first-years excel

The Kenyon golf team continued its season with a tournament at the Gate City Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the Owls competed against 17 other teams. Five of Kenyon’s golfers — Jonathan Oakes ’27, Jaiden Koonar ’27, Armand Ouellette ’25, Will Hulsey ’26 and Garrett Thesing ’24 — took part in the tournament, which had its first two rounds on Monday and the final round Tuesday.

On Monday, the Owls shot 297 as a team in round 1 and 296 in round 2 for a total of 593, finishing the day in 11th place. Oakes ended the first two rounds shooting 70 and 72, with Koonar not far behind him with a two-round total of 144.

Kenyon fared similarly on Tuesday with a total of 296, bringing its total shot count to 889 and securing a 12th-place finish. Koonar led the team in par 3s with an impressive 2.92 average, and Oakes was on top both the par 4s and par 5s with 4.24 and 4.33 averages, respectively. Oakes, who tied for 17th, remained top of the team at the end, shooting 74 in round 3 for a total of 216.

Hulsey, who shot 29 pars in the 54-hole tournament, is optimistic about the rest of the season. “I’m extremely excited to see what our team can do this year. We returned most of our team from last year, which gives us plenty of experience, especially when returning to some courses from last season,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “I feel like we have one of the best first-year classes in the country this year. I’m excited to see what they all can accomplish. As a whole I feel like we can make some serious noise on the national level.”

In two weeks, Kenyon will continue its season at the West Pines Collegiate event in Douglassville, Georgia, its second-to-last fall tournament. Looking ahead, Hulsey is confident that the team has what it takes to make nationals in 2024. “I believe we are a good enough team to make it,” he said. “Hopefully we can get hot at the right time.”