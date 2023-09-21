Field hockey goes 1-2 in trio of road games, wins in O.T.

The Kenyon field hockey team struggled against a pair of tough opponents, while also picking up a hard-fought overtime victory. After splitting a weekend road trip against the No. 24 University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College, Kenyon fell to Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) to bring its record to 4-4 (1-1 NCAC).

On Saturday against Lynchburg, the Owls fell behind early after the Hornets scored less than five minutes into the first quarter. From then on, it was an offensive onslaught from Lynchburg. The Hornets peppered goalkeeper Megan Lydon ’25 with shots, forcing her to make five saves in the opening frame. After a penalty corner as the first quarter expired gave Lynchburg a 2-0 lead, the Hornets poured on four more goals to end the half up 6-0. Lynchburg added a trio of goals in the latter half, while Kenyon’s lone goal came from Lana Stone ’26 in the 59th minute. The Owls’ 9-1 defeat is their most lopsided this season.

Grace Lane ’25 saw the team’s defeat as a failure of execution. “I think in that game it was very individual, which was our downfall,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “If we work together, progressing up the field as a unit, we will find the back of the cage just like they did.” For Maren Lawrence ’27, the loss taught a valuable lesson. “[W]e don’t want to feel like that after a game again and so it motivates us to play harder for future games,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian.

Throughout the first half of Sunday’s game against Sweet Briar, neither team could generate much offense. The teams combined for nine shots in the opening 30 minutes, but Lane broke the ice when she converted on a penalty corner with three minutes to play in the second quarter. With her tally against the Vixens, Lane leads the Owls with six goals, but she credits her teammates for her success: “My goals are team goals and none of them would be possible without the passes or plays leading up to them.”

Though Sweet Briar increased its pressure in the third quarter, Lydon was equal to the task, turning away the Vixens’ three shots on goal in the frame. Trailing 1-0 with under 10 minutes left in regulation, Sweet Briar finally broke through and sent the game to overtime. In the extra frame, with only seven players on the field, Lane and Lawrence connected to end Kenyon’s road trip on a high note. “Lucy [Scott ’24] hit the ball up to Grace from a free hit in the backfield, splitting Sweet Briar’s defense, I cut ahead of Grace and she passed me the ball on the left inside the circle,” Lawrence said. “I … saw the goalie coming out at me so I pulled around her and pushed the ball into the cage to score.”

With the Owls looking to carry their momentum into a conference match against OWU, Lane emphasized the importance of Kenyon sticking to its identity: “We find ourselves in head to head matches a lot especially with teams like OWU and if we remember how we play and stick to Kenyon field hockey, we will find success.”

Unfortunately, Tuesday’s road game against the undefeated Battling Bishops proved to be a tall task for the Owls. OWU tested Lydon and the rest of Kenyon’s defense throughout the first half, putting up eight shots to the Owls’ two. In the third quarter, the Battling Bishops broke through, scoring the go-ahead goal with under five minutes to play in the period. OWU tacked on three more goals in the final frame for a 4-0 victory.

Kenyon will look to get back on track in Granville, Ohio, when the Owls travel to face the Denison University Big Red on Saturday.