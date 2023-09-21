Cross country competes in 2023 All-Ohio Championships

This weekend, the men’s and women’s cross country teams headed to Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, to take part in the 2023 All-Ohio Cross Country Championships. The men placed fifth overall in a field of 15 teams, while the women finished 10th overall.

Men: Captain Keegan Minahan ’24 paced the Owls in their 8K with a time of 25:48.7, ultimately securing him 11th place. Minahan was followed by breakout first-year Arthur Wellenstein ’27, who had a time of 25:51.6 for his first collegiate 8K. Peter Bernhardt ’25 finished with a time of 26:25.6, while Joshua Breard ’26, Henry Rodrigues ’26, Owen Rodstrom ’26 and Colter Murphy ’26 rounded out the scoring positions for Kenyon. The Owls racked up 172 points and shaved 30 seconds off their overall team time from last year’s race.

Women: In the women’s 6K race, Kenyon tallied up an overall score of 277 points on the day. The Owls were once again led by first-year Olivia Ide ’27 in only her second collegiate race. Ide crossed the finish line with a time of 23:53.82, securing a ranking of 30th in the individual standings. Penny Griffioen ’27, who clocked in at 25:05.24 in her first-ever collegiate 6K, followed Ide, finishing 50th in the individual field. Three other Kenyon runners rounded out the Owls’ scoring lineup: Jada Swearingen ’24 with a time of 25:48.83, Eva Shannon ’27 with a time of 26:02.7 and Isabel Prosnitz ’26 clocking in at 26:07.04.

The Owls will head to Delaware, Ohio, on Sept. 29 to compete in the Ohio Wesleyan Invitational.