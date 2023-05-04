Softball closes out 2023 campaign with pair of road losses

The Kenyon softball team concluded its season with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) on Saturday. The road losses dropped the Owls’ season record to 1-31 (0-14 NCAC).

Amanda Harris ’25 got the start in the circle in game one and was solid through four innings. Though the Battling Bishops got on the board first with an RBI single in the second inning, the Owls took a 2-1 lead in the third inning thanks to Maeve McLaughlin’s ’26 first collegiate home run. Harris held OWU off the board in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, but the Battling Bishops took over in the fifth inning. OWU tacked on four runs on a pair of singles, before a three-run home run gave the Battling Bishops an 8-2 lead, which stood as the final score.

Looking to earn their first conference win of the season, the Owls drew first blood in game two. In the top of the third inning, Jesse Leener ’23 drove in Persy Hort ’23 with an RBI single, before Natalya Delsante ’25 doubled Kenyon’s lead with a two-bagger. Unfortunately for the Owls, the Battling Bishops answered back in the bottom of the inning. A bases-loaded walk halved Kenyon’s lead, before OWU added on two more runs on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. The Battling Bishops added on a run in the fifth inning, but a single from Madison Buckwalter ’26 restored the Owls’ deficit to two runs. OWU scored a final run in the bottom of the inning and came away with the 5-3 win.

With eight first-years and 12 returning players on the roster, Kenyon will look to find greater success in the 2024 season.