Owls remain undefeated with 19-5 domination of Allegheny

On Saturday, the No. 22 Kenyon women’s lacrosse team moved to 9-0 — the best start in program history — with a 19-5 win over Allegheny College (Pa.). In the dominating win, the Owls also celebrated their Senior Day.

The Owls honored the achievements and contributions of their seven seniors in a pregame ceremony. Once the game started, the seniors came out strong, with Ella Murphy ’23, Caroline O’Neil ’23 and Julia Losey ’23 quickly scoring in the first quarter, while Kate Lengel ’24 and Lily Mason ’26 also added goals. The Owls ended the first quarter up 5-2.

Kenyon took full control in the second quarter, going on a 6-0 run. The Owls continued their dominance in the third quarter and started the fourth quarter with two more goals, with Tatumn Eccleston ’23 scoring her first of the game. Kenyon’s offense outshot Allegheny 38-14, with Losey scoring four goals and winning four draw controls, and O’Neil, Murphy, Lengel and Mason each notching a hat trick.

Murphy highlighted the team’s cohesiveness in an email to the Collegian: “Everyone works as a unit and makes an impact.” According to Murphy, the players know their capabilities and strive to push themselves to their full potential.

The Owls will face Ohio Wesleyan University at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. in their NCAC opener as they aim to maintain their winning streak.