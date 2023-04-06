Hulsey impresses as the Owls finish sixth in Hershey Cup

On Sunday and Monday, the Kenyon men’s golf team took home a sixth-place finish out of 15 teams in the Hershey Cup, a two-day tournament held in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The competition took place at the Hershey Country Club East. According to Will Hulsey ’26, the team put special focus into preparing for the course’s difficult terrain. “Attention to detail was something we emphasized going into the Hershey Cup,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “It was a very hilly golf course with winds up to 25-30 mph, so we made sure we used our yardage books to calculate distances.”

On both days of the tournament, Hulsey and Garrett Thesing ’24 led the way for Kenyon. Hulsey shot a 77 on day one and a 76 on day two, the low mark for the entire team. His two-day score of 153 earned him a share of 11th place, and his five birdies were the fifth most at the competition. Hulsey described the tournament as a step forward in his career. “As a first year, I want to get used to seeing my name towards the top of the leaderboard. It was nice to do well on a golf course that is primarily a mental battle,” he said. “But other than that, helping the team score was my priority in the moment.”

Thesing finished two strokes behind Hulsey, shooting a 78 in round one and a 77 in round two to finish in a tie for 16th place. The team overall scored a 313 on day one and a 308 on day two to finish the tournament in sixth place. Hulsey was proud of the team’s ability to shoot selectively throughout the tournament. “We were a lot better at being smart about our distances and picking targets,” he said.

Kenyon will conclude its regular season April 17-18, when the team will head east to Sewickley, Pennsylvania to compete in the ACC Cup at the Allegheny Country Club. Hulsey believes that the Owls’ success depends on their own self-confidence. “We tend to beat ourselves up at times,” he said. “We all believe in each other; we just need to believe in ourselves. We just need to stick to the process which has proven to work and control what we can control.”