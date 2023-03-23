Sorić and Gono Phiri compete in Polar Bear Final Qualifier

In the Polar Bear Final Qualifier hosted by Ohio Northern University on March 4, Paula Sorić ’25 and Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 represented Kenyon. The meet gave competitors a final chance to qualify for NCAA Division III Nationals.

Sorić, the reigning NCAC Field Athlete of the Year competed in the triple jump event at the meet. She jumped a distance of 11.75 meters, a new personal best, as well as Polar Bear Final Qualifier and Kenyon record. This achievement was the third time she reset the Kenyon record, after doing so at Wittenberg University earlier this season. Although Sorić ultimately did not qualify for the Indoor National Championships, a few days later she was named to the NCAA D-III All-Great Lakes Region Indoor Track & Field Team.

Gono Phiri competed in the 60-meter dash. His preliminary heat time of 7.16 seconds earned him ninth place overall, one spot outside of the top eight qualifiers for the finals. The cutoff time was 7.11 seconds.

The indoor track and field season for the Owls is now officially over, but both teams will be back in action for the outdoor season on March 31 at the Bob Kahn Invitational at Oberlin College.