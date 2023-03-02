Owls start season undefeated, outscore opponents 58-16

O’Neil has 12 points in three games this season. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

The women’s lacrosse team picked up right where it left off from last year’s NCAA Division III tournament appearance. After defeating John Carroll University and Albion College (Mich.) at home, Kenyon downed Capital University on the road.

On Saturday, Kenyon opened up the season at home with a 17-4 win over John Carroll. Caroline O’Neil ’23 led the way on offense with a four-point (3G, 1A) performance. Nola Garand ’25 was solid in net, making six saves on 10 shots on goal.

The Owls returned to the Field at Benson Bowl on Monday to earn a 21-2 victory over Albion. Blythe Karras ’25 had a breakout performance, collecting six points (4G, 2A). The Kenyon defense was stout, allowing only 4 shots on goal over the 60-minute contest.

On Wednesday, Kenyon went on the road for the first time this year to face Capital in Columbus, Ohio. The Owls and Comets traded goals throughout the first frame, ending the quarter with the score knotted at four. Midway through the second, the Comets scored three unanswered goals to take an 8-6 lead. Over the last five-plus minutes of the half, the Owls responded with four straight goals to go into the midway mark with a 10-8 lead.

The Owls came out of halftime on a mission to dominate the third quarter outscoring the Comets 5-0. The Owls started the fourth quarter with four straight goals to put the game out of reach and went on to win 20-10. O’Neil once again was a heavy contributor, scoring four goals and tallying an assist. Tatumn Eccleston ’23 scored three goals and picked up five points.

Fifteen players have recorded a point this season. O’Neil is proud of the way the team has played so far. “We have a ton of girls making plays all over the field from Nola [Garand] making saves in cage, to Casey O’Neill [’24] locking it down on defense, to [Mallory Brophy ’25] picking up draw controls, all the way down to Spencer Kirsch [’26] finishing on attack,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “We are playing as a unit and everyone is making an impact.”

The Owls will look to extend their record to 4-0 when they next compete on Saturday against Washington & Jefferson College (Pa.) in Gambier.