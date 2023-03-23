Men’s and women’s lacrosse stays undefeated through break

O’Neil leads the team in goals.| COURTESY OF GRAHAM STOKES

The Owls lacrosse programs traveled across the country over spring break. The women’s team enjoyed a trip to Florida between two games in Ohio, while the men’s team took a trip out west before heading to Michigan. Both teams remained unbeaten in each of their seven games.

Women

While the student body was departing for spring break, the women’s team picked up a 22-11 win at home against Washington and Jefferson College (Pa.) on March 10. The first quarter was close; the score was 4-4 after 15 minutes. From there, the Owls took over, outscoring the Presidents 8-2 and 7-3 in the following quarters, respectively.

The Owls played two games in Florida, facing No. 25 SUNY Geneseo and Marymount University (Va.). Kenyon got off to a hot start against SUNY Geneseo on March 14 and led 5-0 just a little over five minutes into the game. The Knights responded, though, slowly chipping away at the Owls’ lead. With 7:20 left in the fourth, the Knights tied the game at 10. A minute later, Caroline O’Neil ’23 scored what proved to be the game winner. She had four goals in the 11-10 win.

On March 16, 10 players recorded points in the 14-2 win against Marymount. O’Neil added three more goals to her team-leading 18 goals. For her efforts in the two Florida matches, O’Neil won NCAC Women’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week. “I am super happy about being named NCAC Lacrosse Athlete of the Week, but feel that it should be shared amongst my teammates,” she wrote in a message to the Collegian. “I am only one person and I have 11 teammates out there with me who help the game flow; without them I wouldn’t have been able to do anything.”

On Wednesday, Kenyon defeated Baldwin Wallace University 17-8. Women’s lacrosse now has a record of 7-0. The Owls will next travel to the Windy City to face No. 16 University of Chicago (Ill.). O’Neil is excited about facing the Maroons on Sunday. “It’ll be a really big game for us — possibly our biggest yet of the season!”

Men

The men’s lacrosse team traveled to Colorado for a pair of close contests against Haverford College (Pa.) and Colorado College. In the first game, Kenyon and Haverford exchanged goals throughout the first half, with the Owls holding a 4-3 lead at the midway mark. Kenyon was able to jump out to a 6-3 lead halfway through the third, but Haverford chipped away at the lead, tying the game at the 8:33 mark in the fourth. Both teams took shots in the next seven minutes, but neither team could convert.

With about a minute and a half left in the game, the Owls got the ball over the halfway line and called timeout. The Squirrels played solid defense, forcing a shot clock violation. With 27 seconds left, Haverford rushed downfield to get the offense set up, but an offside penalty granted the Owls one more chance. Jack Giuffre ’23, who already had three goals to his name that afternoon, buried the game winner with eight seconds remaining. Owls goalie Adam Hall ’26 was sensational in net throughout the game, making 16 saves and only allowing six goals (0.727 save percent).

If the 7-6 win against Haverford was a defensive affair, the game against Colorado College two days later was an offensive one with 32 total goals scored. After the game was tied at 12 with over 12 minutes left, the Owls took over, outscoring the Tigers 6-2 the rest of the way. David Chintala ’26 scored two goals during Kenyon’s late run. He had five total in the Owls’ 18-14 win against the Tigers. Guiffre recorded four points (1G, 3A) and was honored for his performance in both Colorado games with NCAC Men’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week.

Kenyon traveled to Adrian, Michigan, on March 15. Chintala once again led the team in scoring, notching four goals in the Owls’ 14-5 win against Adrian College, and Giuffre assisted on five goals and scored two of his own for a seven-point outing. On Sunday, the Owls flew past Albion College in Michigan, winning the contest 17-8. It was a team effort, as 10 players collected at least a point each in the Owls’ victory.

The men’s lacrosse team finished non-conference play with a 7-0 record. They will open NCAC play with a home matchup against Ohio Wesleyan University on Saturday.