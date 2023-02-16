Women’s swimming and diving fall short of title defense

Fadely won NCAC Swimmer of the Year. | COURTESY OF GRAHAM STOKES

The women’s swimming and diving team kicked off the championship season with a second-place finish in the NCAC Championship meet. After being named NCAC Newcomer of the year last year, Jennah Fadely ’25 was named NCAC Swimmer of the Year for her performance.

On day one, the Owls were victorious in the 200-yard medley relay. Despite only three events taking place, Kenyon was able to start the meet in first place with 269 points. Denison University was second with 226 points.

The Owls claimed two victories on day two. Fadely won the 200-yard individual medley, before Alexandra White ’23 was the first to the wall in the 50-yard freestyle. Despite these victories, Denison finished the day on top with 746 points to Kenyon’s 613.5.

Kenyon broke three records on day three. Gabrielle Wei ’25 started off the night by breaking the NCAC record in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:21.22. Fadely, who two weeks ago broke the Kenyon varsity and Steen Aquatic Center record, improved upon her time by breaking a minute, going 59.98 in the 100-yard breaststroke. In doing so, she set an NCAC record and is closing in on the NCAA record time of 59.77 seconds. In the 400-yard medley relay, the Owls broke the NCAC record of 3:40.48, which was set in 2020. Olivia Smith ’23, Fadely, Celia Ford ’25 and White established a new time to beat: 3:40.06. Smith also won the 100-yard backstroke.

Kenyon entered day four in second place with 1367.5 points to Denison’s 1428 points. Fadely not only picked up the Owls’ first win of the night, but also shattered her own Kenyon varsity record (57.19) in the 100-yard individual medley by swimming a 55.70.

The Owls proceeded to do well in the 200-yard events. In the backstroke, Smith was victorious. Wei finished in first place in the breaststroke and Ania Axas ’23 took the butterfly. Despite a competitive four days, Kenyon finished the day and the meet in second with 1943.5 points. Denison won the conference championship with 2007 points.

Kenyon swim and dive will look to defend their crown at the NCAA Division III Championships on March 15 through March 18. Before invitations for the national meet, the Owls will compete at the Fast Chance Invitational where competitors will have one last chance to earn a spot in the March meet. The Fast Chance Invitational will be in Gambier on Saturday. On Feb. 24 and 25, the divers will compete in the NCAA Diving Regionals.