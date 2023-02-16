Track and field sends qualifiers to All-Ohio Championship

Gono Phiri | COURTESY OF DAVID HEASLEY

On Saturday, the Kenyon track and field teams traveled to Wittenberg University to compete in the All-Ohio Championship. Both teams came in 11th place, with the women’s team earning 16 points and the men’s team earning 10 points.

Just like last week for the women’s team, the distance medley event was where the Owls excelled. In the relay, Anna Brown ’26, Denna Medrano ’23, Lorien Kauffman ’24 and Ella Wilson ’23 ran the event in 13:14.83. Their second-place finish shaved more than four seconds off their season-best time from last week. Erika Conant ’23 came in third in the indoor long jump event with a distance of 5.01 meters, handily breaking her earlier career-best distance of 4.82 meters. Finally, Maya Virdell ’24 finished ninth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.34 seconds, a personal best.

On the men’s side, the Owls secured 10 points from the five event finals they competed in. Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 and Julius Thompson ’26 were standouts at the meet, responsible for a large portion of the Owls’ points. Gono Phiri came in fourth place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.07 seconds and then came in eighth in the 200-meter with a time of 22.73. Thompson edged Gono Phiri in the 200-meter event by 0.01 of a second, securing seventh place and two points for the Owls. In the long distance events, the 4,000-meter medley relay team of Dylan Sibbitt ’26, William Wilson ’25, Jimmy Baker ’26 and Owen Rodstrom ’26 came in seventh with a time of 11:30.58.

Next, the Owls will turn to the Kenyon Invitational, their first home meet of the year on Friday.