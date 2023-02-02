Kenyon Drops headlines new athletic promotions

COURTESY OF BRIAN JANSSEN

Some students around campus will soon be rocking new kicks and Kenyon gear. The Division of Students Affairs, which the Department of Athletics is a part of, has been raffling off Nike sneakers at various athletic competitions this semester. The Department of Athletics is also highlighting 50 years since Title IX policy passed with giveaways and celebratory events.

At certain athletic events this semester, there will be giveaways called “Kenyon Drops” where students can win custom purple Nikes. The contest is modeled after Nike Drops, a promotion in which Nike releases a limited inventory of exclusive shoes. Dean of Students Brian Janssen hopes that this will encourage students to go to athletic events and promote cross-campus collaboration. “[We are] trying to just do a little bit more of that, especially during the months when people are spending more time inside,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to get involved at Kenyon and make sure that people are aware of that.”

Due to the recent launch of the program, no other campus partners are involved, but Janssen hopes to change that soon. He has already contacted some student groups as well as The Village Market. There will be more opportunities to participate in Kenyon Drops, as each team will have a game where the Nike shoes are raffled off. “[Kenyon Drops is] about the fun,” Janssen said. “It kind of came about as what’s kind of unique that we could do, but also how do we make it a thing. It’s not just about athletics, but promotes cross-campus engagement.” At the end of the semester, the shoes will be available to purchase for students who did not win, or for other Kenyon community members who want to wear custom Kenyon kicks.

Students will also have a chance to win Kenyon gear in the Title IX Women’s Sport Amplification Challenge sponsored by Coca-Cola. The contest gives students across the country a chance to win Amazon gift cards for attending women’s sporting events between now and the end of March. The aim is to help increase awareness in women’s sports by incentivizing fans to attend their events. “This challenge has been beneficial in so many ways,” Assistant Director of Athletics and Co-Chair of the Title IX Committee Emily Heithaus wrote in an email to the Collegian. “The feedback and engagement at women’s sports events has been great, and we’ve been able to involve and engage with different groups on campus, including the cheerleading team, which has volunteered to help get spectators registered at all the home games during the challenge.”

Fifty years ago in July 1972, Congress passed Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which states that no person can be discriminated against based on gender in education. Before Title IX, women made up 15% of NCAA athletes. Today, that number has increased to around 45% based on research from the Women’s Sport Foundation. “I think it’s important for not just women in athletics, whether that’s at the competitive level or the coaching level, to know where things were in the past and how far we’ve come,” Heithaus said.

To have a chance to win the Amazon gift cards, students can go to a women’s sports competition between now and the end of March and scan a QR code to enter the Women’s Sport Amplification contest. After a short registration with Coca-Cola, fans are entered into the contest. Eighty-one schools are participating, including fellow NCAC members Denison University and DePauw University. At the end of March, the three schools with the highest percentage of check-ins among the student body will be featured in custom content created by Togethxr, a women’s sports media company founded by famous female athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.

Kenyon is also contributing to the Title IX events by giving out Kenyon gear such as jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts. Additionally, Kenyon Athletics has a full committee dedicated to Title IX initiatives. One of the upcoming events that Heithaus is excited for is Girls and Women in Sports Day. On Sunday, girls from kindergarten through eighth grade will come to the Lowry Center to try out different sports. Each women’s team will put on a clinic for their sport, allowing girls to try sports that they might not have had the chance to play yet. “We will have well over 100 participants, who will get a chance to try most of the varsity sports we offer, watch a short video about Title IX and have snacks with us,” she said. “It’s just such a meaningful and fun day!”

Students have many reasons for going to watch the Owls play, but now they can also win free merchandise for engaging in community or learning more about important opportunities for women in sports.