Dakos shines as Kenyon tennis crushes Kalamazoo College

Dakos earned NCAC Athlete of the Week honors for her two match wins. | COURTESY OF MARTY FULLER

The Owls soared to victory on Saturday against Kalamazoo College (Mich.). The women’s tennis team earned victories across the board to win 9-0, while the men’s team downed the Hornets 7-2. The women’s team has a record of 2-0, while the men’s team is 1-1 early in the season.

The women’s team started off the meet strong, sweeping the three doubles contests. Leni Lazaridou ’26 and Eleni Dakos ’24 took care of business on the No. 1 court 8-5, while Allaire Berl ’26 and Shadia Amado Aguad ’26 won 8-2 in the No. 2 match. Natalie Connelly ’25 and Erika Pontillo ’23 ensured the clean sweep of the doubles matches on the No. 3 court with an 8-0 victory. Dakos was happy with the start of the meet for the Owls. “We all got off to a really strong start by winning all doubles, and especially with a young team, I was really proud of us for going up 3-0 right away,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian.

Needing two matches to clinch the meet, the Owls made quick work of the Hornets on the No. 3 and No. 4 singles courts. Amado Aguad dispatched her opponent first, winning 6-1, 6-0, and Dakos quickly followed on the No. 4 court with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Kenyon claimed the other four singles matches for a 9-0 win over Kalamazoo.

Dakos was pleased with the Owls’ second meet of the spring season. “Everyone played well and won their matches,” she said. “We had a great team environment and also a lot of support from our men’s team as well.” For her efforts in winning two matches, Dakos earned NCAC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week honors. “It’s always really nice to win both matches and contribute my part to the team win,” she said. “It’s a great feeling, especially when you are being supported by your team and coaches.”

Later in the day, the men’s team took to the court to play Kalamazoo. After going 2-1 in doubles play, the Owls closed out the match by having a 5-1 record in singles play. On the No. 2 doubles court, Eliezer Gonzalez ’26 and Paulo Pocasangre Kreling ’26 defeated the Hornets by a score of 8-4, and Jacob Smith ’23 and Christophe Leblanc ’25 won the No. 3 match 8-3.

In singles play, the No. 3 and No. 4 courts were kind to the Owls again, with Eric Zhang ’25 and Pocasangre Kreling winning their matches 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2, 6-3, respectively. After his strong doubles performance, Gonzalez was able to pick up another win on the day on the No. 6 court to clinch the match for Kenyon. The Owls lost on the No. 2 court but prevailed in the No. 1 and No. 5 courts.

Both teams will face Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland in a few weeks. Kenyon’s men’s tennis team will return to action on Feb. 25, while the women’s team will look to earn their third win a day later. Dakos is looking forward to the rest of the season: “I think we’re all really excited for the season, especially since we’ve gotten off to a pretty strong start with two wins!”