Owls fall in close contest after Thanksgiving break

In its first game back from Thanksgiving break, the Kenyon women’s basketball team fell 58-55 to Earlham College (Ind.). With their defeat against the Quakers, the Owls’ record stands at 1-3.

On Wednesday, Kenyon started the game strong, leading by as much as seven points more than halfway through the first quarter. The Quakers were able to chip away at the Owls’ lead, with a late layup making the score 14-13 to end the first 10 minutes. Earlham took the lead on their first shot of the second quarter and never trailed again heading into halftime, taking a 28-24 lead into the break. Coming out of the break, Kenyon was able to briefly retook the lead, but a pair of Earlham 3-pointers gave the Quakers a lead they did not relinquish for the rest of the game.

Kenyon will look to regain form when they face off against Case Western Reserve University in Tomsich Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday. For Claudia Cooke ’24, who led the team with 16 points against Earlham, the Owls can find success through working together as a team. “What has gone well for the team is us sticking together and communicating throughout the games,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian prior to the game. “I think we need to continue communicating with each other throughout the games this season to find success and execute our plays on offense.”