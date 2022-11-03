Owls close out season with victory in overtime thriller

On Saturday, the Kenyon field hockey team traveled to Kentucky to face the Centre College Colonels. Despite being outshot 16-6, the Owls defeated the Colonels 3-2 with an overtime goal.

The first goal went to the Colonels late in the first quarter; however, three minutes into the second, Lana Stone ’26 scored for the Owls to tie up the score. The entire game seemed to be a battle for control of the ball, especially throughout the third quarter as both teams battled for possession. Centre College scored again in the fourth quarter, and within 30 seconds Bella Kern ’23 evened the score with a goal for Kenyon. Four minutes into OT, Hannah Paprotna ’24, assisted by Kern, scored the final goal to settle the score of 3-2 and a victory for Kenyon.

After the non-conference win, Kenyon finished fourth in the NCAC with a record of 4-4, the same as Allegheny College’s. The tie breaker went to the Gators for the final playoff spot due to Allegheny’s 3-2 win against Kenyon on Oct. 18. The Owls closed out the season with an overall record of 10-7 (4-4 NCAC); this marks the eighth consecutive season in which Kenyon’s win percentage was over .500.