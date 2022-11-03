Men’s soccer routs Wittenberg in last regular season game

The Kenyon men’s soccer team finished their regular season undefeated, securing the NCAC regular-season title by beating Wittenberg University 7-1 on Senior Day.

The Owls, uncharacteristically, were a bit sleepy at the first whistle, and Wittenberg almost opened the scoring when a curling shot bounced off the inner post less than five minutes into the game. Kenyon soon took control of the game in the 33rd minute when Sam Carson ’23 jump-started the Owls offense.

Carson slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the net after a cheeky backheeled pass from Sebastian Gaese ’23, who had two assists on the day. Two minutes later, Carson got his second goal of the contest. After a pass from midfielder Scott Upton ’23, Carson took two touches and put the ball in the back of the net again. The Owls kept the pressure on Wittenberg, scoring their third goal in six minutes. Luke Muther ’23 connected with Gaese in the six-yard box to force a reaction save from the Wittenberg goalie. The rebound found Gerardo Martinez ’25, who put the ball into the open net for the third Kenyon goal. Isaac Cortez ’26 made it 4-0 when he struck the ball into the top left corner, but the Tigers pulled one back off a corner in the 43rd minute, making the halftime score 4-1.

The Owls continued to pile on the goals in the second half. Alem Duratovic ’25 scored his 12th goal of the season when he juked his defender out in the box and smashed his shot across the face of goal, past the Tigers’ keeper. Just one minute later, Jacob Lazarus ’25 drew a penalty in the box and promptly scored it to increase the Owls’ advantage to 6-1. Finally, in the last minute of the game, Upton raced past the tired Wittenberg defenders and rounded the keeper to score his ninth goal of the season.

Everyone on the team got playing time as Kenyon outshot Wittenberg 30-9, with 17 of their shots on target. The Owls finished the season with a record of 15-0-1 (6-0-1 NCAC).