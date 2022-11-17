Football falls to Denison in tough season finale

On Saturday, the Owls finished off their season with a loss against Denison University. With this result, the Owls concluded their year with an overall record of 3-7, and 2-6 in the NCAC.

In this final game, the Big Red bested the Owls both offensively and defensively. Denison’s potent 495 yards of offense proved to be the deciding factor in the game, as the Owls put up only 283 yards.

Wide receiver Zachary Kim ’25 was yet again the focal point of Kenyon’s offense, coming away with 114 yards. His 2022 season put his name in the Kenyon record books, as his 13 touchdowns are second only in Kenyon history to Chris Myers ’71, who had 14 in 1969.

After Andy Canonico ’25 was able to block a punt in Big Red territory, the Owls recovered it for a touchdown, putting themselves on the scoresheet in the first quarter. Unfortunately for them, they could not build on that momentum, as the Big Red relentlessly put numbers on the board. By the end of the first half, the scoreboard read 21-6, favoring Denison.

The Big Red’s scoring spree continued as they scored touchdown after touchdown in the second half. The Owls dropped their final game 49-12 to close their 2022 season.

Looking to next year, the Owls are excited for the opportunity to improve. “The offseason is the important part of the year,” Kim wrote in an email to the Collegian. “We’re excited and ready to put in the work that will elevate this program to higher heights.”

While the rest of the team will begin to prepare for next season, the end of the seniors’ collegiate careers was tinged with nostalgia. “I’m just glad that, for our last season, we were able to enjoy the team and just play all the guys,” starting quarterback Ryan O’Leary ’23 said. “Sad that it’s over, but all good things must come to an end.”