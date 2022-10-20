Swimming and diving starts their season off with a splash

The women’s and men’s swim teams traveled to Cleveland to begin their season last weekend. Kenyon swam in a tri-meet against the Cleveland State University (CSU) Vikings and the St. Bonaventure University (N.Y.) Bonnies. The divers traveled to Ohio University, where they competed in a two-day invitational.

The women’s team won against the Vikings 196-83 and the Bonnies 181-99. In the 200-yard medley relay, the women secured the top spot with the A relay of Olivia Smith ’23, Jennah Fadely ’25, Celia Ford ’25 and Alexandra White ’23. They finished in 1:45.09, slightly ahead of the B relay in 1:45.90. White, supported by Sydney Geboy ’25, Gwen Eisenbeis ’26 and Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault ’26, placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:31.93, just 0:00.75 seconds from first place.

At CSU, the men’s team beat the Vikings 166-96 and the Bonnies 176.5-117.5. Many Owls swimmers placed in their individual events and in team relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Kenyon’s A, B and C relays placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively. The A relay was 0:00.10 seconds away from 1st place. Members of that relay, Marko Krtinic ’24 and Cherantha De Silva ’23, got their redemption in the 400-yard freestyle, where they joined Djordje Dragojlovic ’26 and Liam Sweeney ’23 to place first with a time of 03:03.39.

Down in Athens, Ohio, the men competed in one-meter dive and snatched up many of the top placements, with NCAC Men’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week Israel Zavaleta ’24 claiming first place with a score of 314.80 and Drew Albrecht ’23 earning second with 272.65 points. In the three-meter dive, Zavaleta won once more while setting a new pool record of 388.10, almost 30 points more than the previous record.

The women placed well in the one-meter, with Katarina Ilic ’24 leading the way for Kenyon with a score of 215.55 followed by Bryn Tiernan ’26 in 20th. Ilic also secured 11th in the three-meter dive with a score of 200.60.

Both teams are set to compete again on Nov. 4, when they will host Ohio Wesleyan University, and on Nov. 5 against Denison University.