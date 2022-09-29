Field hockey suffers defeat in Virginia, grabs win at home

The Kenyon field hockey team traveled out of state twice this week to face the Washington and Lee University (WLU) (Va.) Generals and the Earlham College Quakers. Ranked No. 15 in the country with a record of 7-1 this season, WLU was the toughest opponent for Kenyon so far this fall. On Wednesday, the Owls found an easier opponent in Earlham and won 3-0.

On Saturday, the Owls played the Generals and were defeated 7-0. Despite the loss, Kenyon’s goalies Megan Lydon ’25 and Payton Doan ’23 had a combined total of fifteen saves throughout the game.

The Owls faced off against the Quakers on Wednesday. In a strong start for Kenyon, the Owls began the first quarter with three shots, two of them on goal. Toward the end of the second quarter, Grace Lane ’25 scored Kenyon’s first goal. Within the second half, Kenyon outshot Earlham 8-1 and controlled the ball for the majority of the quarter. With less than a minute left in the third, Lydia Turk ’23 scored another goal for Kenyon. With the Owls now hitting their stride, Lane scored Kenyon’s final goal to settle the score at 3-0.Looking at the upcoming schedule, Hannah Paprotna ’24 is happy with how the team is coming into form. “Right now we have a very young team, with only 5 seniors and 5 juniors, but we have a lot of strong players, and everyone is really stepping up to the plate this year,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. With a record of 5-3, the Owls will move onto the first conference game against Denison University this Saturday on the road in Granville, Ohio.