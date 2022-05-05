Lords sweep Oberlin on Saturday, celebrate Senior Day

Gow ’22 earned NCAC Pitcher of the Week. | COURTESY OF JOSH DUCHENEAUX

Kenyon baseball earned two key conference victories on Senior Day and took a step closer to the NCAC tournament, defeating the Oberlin College Yeomen in both games of a Saturday doubleheader 3-2, 6-5. With the sweep, the Lords moved to 22-10 on the year and 10-4 in the NCAC.

Despite the Yeomen’s lackluster 7-23 record, both games were tightly contested. The Lords fell behind early in game one. Kenyon starter Alex Gow ’22 allowed leadoff walks in the first two innings; in the second inning, that came back to bite him, with Oberlin taking a 1-0 lead. The visitors took this slim advantage into the bottom of the fourth, when Kenyon turned the game around. Three consecutive singles, culminating in an RBI knock from Will Sturgeon ’22, tied the game at 1. Later in the frame, Alex Hoskins ’22 reached on an error at shortstop, allowing Tripper Capps ’24 to score the go-ahead run.

In the fifth, the Lords added a key insurance run. After singles by Gow and Andrew Rabinowitz ’22, Capps drove a ball beautifully the opposite way into right field, bringing home Gow to extend Kenyon’s lead to 3-1. That was all the run support that Gow needed on the mound, as he settled in very nicely after a rocky start. The Lords ace went the full nine innings for his fourth complete game of the season, allowing just one earned run and striking out 11, earning NCAC Pitcher of the Week honors for the first time this year. He allowed just three hits in his final six innings, getting better as the game progressed. Despite the Yeomen cutting the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth, Gow shut the door in the ninth to close out a 3-2 victory.

The Lords again had to come from behind in the second game of the doubleheader. Despite taking an early 2-0 lead, Kenyon found themselves trailing in the sixth inning. Starter Frank Lynch ’25 repeatedly navigated out of trouble in the early innings, but the Yeomen got to him in the fourth and fifth, forcing him out of the game. An RBI single by John Schooner knotted up the score at 3 in the fifth, and Oberlin later took a 5-3 lead in the sixth with some timely hitting.

The Lords offense was unfazed, however, as they responded impressively in the bottom half of the sixth with three runs. After singles by Drew Robinson ’24 and Sturgeon, Hoskins clobbered a double into the left-center gap, knocking in two runs. Gow then drove in Hoskins later in the inning, and all of a sudden the Lords were ahead 6-5. Kenyon could not have completed their comeback without stellar pitching from their bullpen, particularly Noah Rosenberg ’24 and Joel Biery ’22. After entering in the sixth, Rosenberg went 3.1 innings, allowing just 4 hits and striking out seven, again the unsung hero out of the pen. Biery then got the last two outs of the game with the tying run on base, securing his sixth save of the season.

Kenyon will close out their regular season in key doubleheaders against Allegheny College on Wednesday and College of Wooster on Saturday, as they pursue an NCAC tournament berth.