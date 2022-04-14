Women’s lacrosse upsets Denison for first time since 2013

Nola Garand ’25 was phenomenal in net. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

Lords

Last weekend, the Lords lacrosse team began their week of play with an important NCAC matchup against DePauw University. Kenyon had no trouble defeating the struggling Tigers 15-5, moving up in the NCAC standings as a result. The Lords quickly cracked the opposing defense with their relentless offensive attack. In every quarter, Kenyon doubled up DePauw on shots, leading to two quick goals in the first minute by Weston Powell ’22 and Matt Pollack ’22, before the Lords added three more first-quarter goals. Pollack played a pivotal role throughout the rest of the game, scoring four total goals on eight shots.

Next, the team was challenged by another NCAC opponent, Wittenberg University. The Lords defeated the Tigers with ease 11-2, scoring all 11 of their goals within three quarters and keeping Wittenberg off the scoreboard in the second half. Pollack and teammate Cameron Longway ’25, who leads the team in goals this season at 22, both tallied three goals in this match. Overall, Kenyon had a dominant performance: The Lords shot the ball 48 times — 23 more times than their opponent — and picked up 38 ground balls as well.

The Lords will play next this Saturday, April 16, against Hiram College in the Benson Bowl. They are now 8-3 on the year, with a 3-1 record in conference play.

Ladies

The Ladies, who boasted a notable six-game winning streak coming into their match against No. 21 Denison University, continued their streak and grabbed the victory away from the Big Red, winning by a final score of 8-6. Denison failed to win in an NCAC regular season game for the first time in seven years, snapping a 45-game win streak. A heroic performance by goalkeeper Nola Garand ’25 held Denison to only one goal in the entire first half despite eight shots on goal. Garand earned the NCAC Athlete of the Week award for her performance. At halftime, the Ladies had an astounding 6-1 lead against a school Kenyon had not defeated since 2013. In the second half, Kenyon stretched their lead to 8-2, and, though the Big Red scored four fourth quarter goals in response to close the gap, the Ladies held on for the win. With 300 people watching this match, it was one of the most popular of the season thus far.

On Wednesday, Kenyon faced off against NCAC foe Ohio Wesleyan University. The Ladies jumped out to an early lead thanks to a hat trick from Maddie Garner ’24, but the Battling Bishops scored three unanswered goals to tie the game. Julia Losey ’22 gave Kenyon the lead with two second-period goals, and, though the two teams traded goals throughout the rest of the game, the Ladies came out victorious by a final score of 8-5.

The Ladies will look to extend their seven-game win streak in their next match on Saturday against DePauw University at the Benson Bowl, following the Lords’ match earlier that day. It will serve as the team’s Senior Day. Kenyon is 10-1 this season and 4-0 in conference play.