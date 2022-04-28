Women’s and men’s lacrosse extend their respective win streaks

Joe Bolea ’22 led the Lords to two wins and earned NCAC Men’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week. | SEJIN KIM/SID/NCAA

This week, the Lords lacrosse team picked up two wins in games against Wabash College on Saturday and Oberlin College on Tuesday, while the Ladies won their only game this week against the College of Wooster on Wednesday. The Lords’ wins push them to 12-3 (7-1), while the Ladies now sit at 12-1 (6-0).

Lords

On Saturday, the Lords celebrated the 17 seniors on their roster. Mayo Amorello ’22 emphasized that the goal for the senior class is to win the NCAC championship for the first time since 2000.

Kenyon certainly showed Wabash why they deserve to be in the conversation for the NCAC title. The Lords emptied their bench in a dominant 26-1 win, with 10 of the goals coming from members of the senior class. Matt Pollack ’22 led the way with four goals on the stat sheet. Amorello got a front row seat to Kenyon’s impressive offensive onslaught. As for Amorello’s workload, he only had to make one save on the day behind the strong defensive effort. “Our offense came out and put on a show that was really great,” he said. “[It] helps our confidence as a team as we get closer to the playoffs.” Kenyon picked up 53 ground balls compared to Wabash’s 31.

On Tuesday, Kenyon went back to work, playing another complete game against the Oberlin Yeomen. After the Lords scored the first four goals, the Yeomen scored a goal right before the end of the first quarter. However, three goals was the closest Oberlin could come to mounting a comeback, as the Lords cruised to a 12-5 victory. Joe Bolea ’22, who was honored with NCAC Men’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week for his role in the Lords’ prior two games, continued to epitomize the Lords’ solid offense and defense. His stat line included one goal and three ground balls in the game against Oberlin.

Ladies

The Ladies increased their winning streak to 10 games by beating Wooster on Wednesday evening. Kenyon jumped out to a fast start, scoring the first four goals and leading 5-1 at the first-quarter break. From there, the Ladies maintained their firm grasp on the game. At halftime, the Ladies jumped out to an 11-3 lead, eventually going on to win resoundingly 15-6. Julia Losey ’23 led the way with five goals.

The Ladies improved to an NCAC-leading 6-0 record and are 12-1 overall. The Ladies will play Oberlin College in their final regular season tune-up before the NCAC tournament.