Sorić and Orth break school records at Kenyon Invitational

Sorić broke a 1984 school record in the triple jump. | COURTESY OF MIKE MUNDEN

On Saturday, the Lords and Ladies track and field teams hosted the Kenyon Invitational Meet, which featured six schools from across Ohio. The meet was a success for the Lords and Ladies, who tallied a plethora of top-five finishes. At the end of the meet, the Ladies finished in second place while the Lords finished in fourth.

Ladies

The April sunshine brought out the best from the Ladies as the team secured a second-place finish with 129 total points, trailing the College of Wooster’s 171 points. The Ladies earned their points from 18 top-five finishes and three event wins. Paula Sorić ’25 secured one of the wins in the triple jump. Sorić landed an impressive jump of 11.67 meters and broke the Kenyon record of 11.46 meters set by Kenyon Athletic Hall of Fame member Krissann Mueller ’85 in 1984. Abby McCarty ’22 had a stellar meet all around, finishing first in the long jump, third in the high jump and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles race.

Katarina Yepez ’22 took first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:22.08. In the javelin throw, Erika Conant ’23 secured a fourth-place finish, while Eras Yager ’23 finished fifth in the shot put.

To add to the surplus of top-five finishes, Alice Riley ’23 and Lindsey Neff ’24 finished second and third respectively in the 1,500-meter race, coming in just behind a runner from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In the 800-meter contest, Davida Harris ’22 and Lorien Kauffman ’24 were the second and fourth competitors to cross the finish line. Grace Neuger ’24 placed second in the 100-meter hurdles event, while Sierra Smith ’22 placed third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 400-meter run, topping off the Ladies’ top-five performances for the home meet.

Lords

While Kenyon may have only finished fourth, many Lords boasted top finishes in a range of events. Sprinter Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 finished first in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, clinching 20 points for the team in his signature races. Riley Orth ’24 also performed well at the meet, securing first place in both shot put and discus while also setting a new school record in hammer throw: Orth launched the hammer 40.31 meters, 0.1 meters more than the previous school record set in 2013.

The Lords had incredible success in different distance races as well: Peter Bernhardt ’25 came in second in the 1,500-meter competition followed closely by teammate Jeremy Baier ’22, who clocked in at fourth. In the 5,000-meter run, Sam Rabieh ’25 and Dannie Lane ’22 finished in second and fourth place, respectively. Angus Soderberg ’22 took third in the javelin throw and second in the 800-meter sprint, earning the team 14 points. Finally, Collin Witt ’24 completed the 400-meter dash in 52.99 seconds, which earned fifth place on the day.

On April 29, the teams will travel to Denison University to participate in the Big Red Invite for their last non-championship meet this season.