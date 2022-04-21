Orth, Gono Phiri capture All-Ohio titles for track and field

COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

This weekend, the Lords and Ladies track and field teams competed in the All-Ohio Championship in Delaware, Ohio.

The Lords took home two All-Ohio titles. Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 won the 200-meter dash in 22.23 seconds, and also placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.94 seconds (just 0.03 seconds shy of the Kenyon record). Kenyon’s other champion, Riley Orth ’24, placed first in the shot put, landing a 50-foot, ¾-inch throw. Orth took home second place in the discus and also recorded a 14th-place finish in the hammer throw. Together, Gono Phiri and Orth logged 34 team points, earning the Lords a 10th-place finish in the meet. The other two Lords competing were David Mazon ’25, who took 10th in the high jump, and Angus Soderberg ’22, who competed in the javelin and 400-meter race, placing 11th and 12th, respectively.

As for the Ladies, seven athletes competed, and the team ended the meet in eighth place with 34 total points. The best individual finish came from Paula Soric ’25, who recorded a second place in the triple jump at 36 feet, 1 ½ inches and third in the long jump with 16 feet, 4 ½ inches. Abby McCarty ’22 finished eighth in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 ¼ inches. In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Katarina Yepez ’22 took home third with a time of 12:08.29. Maya Virdell ’24 earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.96. Sierra Smith ’22 took home a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter race with a time of 1:03.74. The Ladies also collected two eighth-place finishes from Davida Harris ’22 in the 800-meter race and Alice Riley in the 5000-meter race. In the final race, a 4×100-meter relay team of Cate Robertson ’22, Smith, McCarty and Virdell finished in sixth with a time of 53.95.

Kenyon will next compete Saturday, when they host the Kenyon Invitational. Denison University, Wittenberg University and the College of Wooster will be among the teams competing.