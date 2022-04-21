Men’s lacrosse picks up two more victories against Hiram, Wooster

The Lords lacrosse team earned two more conference wins as they defeated Hiram College on Saturday and the College of Wooster on Wednesday.

Though Hiram opened the scoring with an early goal, the Lords’ offense was dominant against the Terriers. After Hiram’s first goal, Kenyon rifled off 15 unanswered goals across the first and second quarters. Jack Giuffre ’23 accounted for four of those goals, and Cameron Longway ’25 added a pair to bring his team-leading total to 24 goals on the season. With the Lords up 15-1, Hiram was able to convert on two man advantages with Kenyon players in the penalty box to make the score 15-3 at the half.

The second half proved to be more of the same for Kenyon, as the Lords met each Hiram goal with a few of their own. Kenyon took the game by a final score of 25-8, their largest scoring total since they put up 27 on this same Terriers squad in 2019. The Lords’ dominant effort was reflected on the stat sheet, where they outshot Hiram 61-27 while also holding a 58-26 advantage in ground balls. Giuffre credited the team for a complete effort and was particularly proud of the team’s ability to control the ball. “Our [faceoff players] won almost every faceoff so our offense was able to possess the ball more than Hiram,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Along with that, on offense, the ball was moving quickly and we did a great job of sharing the ball.”

Kenyon opened the scoring in their game against Wooster, as Mike Matteo ’23 broke the ice with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Fighting Scots answered back quickly, scoring three goals in the final six minutes of the first quarter, before adding another goal in the opening minute of the second. Down 4-1, the Lords capitalized on Wooster turnovers to score two goals, cutting the deficit to just one at the half. The first 10 minutes of the third quarter were quiet as the two teams traded scoring chances, but neither could break through, leaving the score at 4-3 with five minutes left in the period.

After a save from goaltender Mayo Amorello ’22, Kenyon was able to clear, and Joe Bolea ’22 scored shorthanded to tie the game. Declan Curry ’22 gave the Lords the lead late in the period, and Giuffre tacked on a goal to make the score 6-4. Looking to keep their NCAC record above .500, the Fighting Scots came into the fourth quarter firing, scoring three straight goals to take the lead. With under two minutes remaining in regulation, Giuffre tied the game to complete a hat trick, and Bolea scored the go-ahead goal with just 44 seconds remaining on the clock. The Lords took the game by a final score of 8-7.

With their overall record at 10-3 and their NCAC record at 5-1, the Lords will return to action when the Wabash College Little Giants come to town on Saturday. With the regular season in the home stretch, Giuffre listed an NCAC title as a team goal, but emphasized that they need to stay focused on the present. “We need to remain focused on our goal which is an NCAC championship, but not get too ahead of ourselves,” he said. “We have some strong upcoming opponents like Ohio Wesleyan [University] and Oberlin [College], so we can’t overlook our opponents.”