Lords enjoy dominant weekend, win four of five matches

Kallakaral clinched the match against No. 13 Denison. | COURTESY OF MARTY FULLER

The Lords tennis team had a busy and successful weekend, as they faced off against five teams, going 4-1 and moving to 10-7 on the season. The Lords beat Asbury University (Ky.), Oberlin College and Wabash College, before falling to the University of Northwestern Ohio. Despite the loss, the Lords were able to end the week on a high note, coming back to beat No. 13 Denison College.

On Friday, Kenyon faced off against Asbury at home, looking to move above .500. In the No. 1 doubles match, Christophe Leblanc ’25 and Harshal Rukhaiyar ’24 lost 8-5, the only blemish in an otherwise stellar match. Luis Andres Platas ’23 and Eric Zhang ’25 won the No. 2 doubles match, and Thomas Kallarakal ’23 and Rishil Kondapaneni ’25 took the No. 3 doubles match, each by a score of 8-4. The Lords swept singles play to win by a final score of 8-1.

The Lords followed a nearly identical path to their 8-1 away victory over Oberlin the next day. After Leblanc and Rukhaiyar dropped the No. 1 doubles match 8-1, Kenyon swept the rest of their matches against the Yeomen. The Lords were particularly dominant in singles play, where they took each match in straight sets.

Heading into their third straight day of competition, Kenyon celebrated Senior Day with a match against Wabash. Playing with a split squad, the Lords continued their impressive play against the Little Giants. Though Kenyon again dropped the No. 1 doubles match, they swept the rest of the matches to win 8-1.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lords stumbled against Northwestern Ohio. Platas won the No. 1 singles match 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (with a 10-6 tiebreaker) and Zhang won the No. 4 singles 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (with a 11-9 tiebreaker), but the Racers took the rest of the singles matches. Though Kallarakal and Kondapaneni secured another point with an 8-5 win in the No. 3 doubles, Northwestern Ohio won the match with a score of 6-3.

Looking for redemption and for a chance to make some noise against a higher-ranked rival, the Lords quickly found themselves trailing the Big Red in their match at home on Tuesday. Kenyon dropped the No. 1 and 2 doubles matches, and secured just one team point as Kallarakal and Kondapaneni won the No. 3 doubles match 8-6. Kondapaneni helped his team during singles play, as he won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets to tie the match. Denison took the lead back with a win in the No. 1 singles, but Henry Wessel’s ’22 6-4, 6-0 win in the No. 6 singles match evened things up just in time for Zhang to give Kenyon a 4-3 lead with his win in three sets in No. 4 singles. Denison tied the match with a win in the No. 5 singles, setting the stage for the other half of the No. 3 doubles pair to play hero.

Kallarakal’s No. 3 singles victory was hard-fought, as he dropped the first set and trailed during the second-set tiebreaker. With the match on the line, Kallarakal gave the Lords the win when he took the third set 6-4.

The Lords will return to the courts for their final regular season match of the season when they travel to the Keystone State to play Allegheny College on Saturday.