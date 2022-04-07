Ladies tennis splits matches on the road, now 6-8

Daria Beshentseva '22. | COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

On Friday and Saturday, the Kenyon women’s tennis team traveled to Madison, Wis. to compete in the Midwest Invitational. Though the Ladies were shorthanded throughout the weekend due to illness, they came away with a split, falling to the No. 21 Washington University in St. Louis (Mo.) Bears 6-3 and beating the No. 27 North Central College (Ill.) Cardinals 5-4.

Daria Beshentseva ’22 led the way for the Ladies throughout the weekend. Against the Bears, she and Eleni Dakos ’24 took the No. 1 doubles match 8-5. But the No. 2 doubles match was not as successful, with Catriona Macintosh ’23 and Erika Pontillo ’23 falling 8-5. The teams did not play the No. 3 doubles match, and officials ruled it a walkover win for Washington University, as Kenyon forfeited the match. After Dakos leveled the overall score at two with her singles win, Beshentseva gave the Ladies the lead with her 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 1 singles match. The Bears then took control of the match, winning the No. 3, 4 and 5 singles matches before taking the No. 6 singles match in another walkover.

Looking to rebound from the prior day’s defeat, the Ladies began their match against the Cardinals with a sweep in the first five singles matches. Beshentseva, who was later named NCAC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for her success during the weekend, took the No. 1 singles match by a score of 6-3, 6-0. Dakos followed suit, winning the No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-4. In the next three singles matches, the Ladies dropped the first set before coming back to win the next two, securing a win in the match before doubles play even began. The No. 6 singles match was ruled a walkover for North Central. The Ladies dropped the No. 1 doubles match 8-6 and the No. 2 doubles match 8-4, with the No. 3 doubles match being ruled a walkover for the Cardinals.

With their record standing at 6-8, the typically dominant Ladies will look to get back on track with an NCAC victory when they travel to face Oberlin College on Saturday.