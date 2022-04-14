Ladies pick up a victory on Senior Day

Eleni Dakos ’24 did well, playing in the No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. | COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

The Ladies tennis team started conference play this week, defeating Oberlin College before picking up a second win in as many days against the University of Northwestern Ohio over the weekend. On Wednesday, which served as their Senior Day, they defeated the College of Wooster.

This past weekend, Kenyon traveled to Oberlin. After winning two out of three of their doubles matches, the Ladies dropped their first two singles matches. However, Kenyon was able to take No. 3-6 singles matches to earn a 6-3 overall victory.

The following day, the Ladies returned home to face Northwestern Ohio. The No. 1 pair of Daria Beshentseva ’22 and Eleni Dakos ’24 picked up the lone win for Kenyon in doubles play. After a speech from head coach Andrew Carlson, the Ladies were prepared to come out firing in the singles matches. “We’re a really scrappy team and I was confident we would go out swinging in our singles matches,” Anna Winslow ’22 wrote in an email to the Collegian.

Winslow took care of her singles match in dominant fashion, winning 6-1, 6-0. In the top singles match, Beshentseva won 6-3, 6-3. Dakos followed suit, scoring a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the No. 2 match. Lalasa Nagireddy ’25 took care of her assignment in the No. 3 match by winning 6-3, 6-2. Since the men’s tennis team needed the court to play their match on Sunday, the final two singles matches went unplayed, because the Ladies had already clinched their victory with five wins.

After the victory, the approach of Senior Day began to dawn on the Ladies seniors. Winslow felt a sense of accomplishment entering the monumental day. “We definitely had a unique four years dealing with COVID, but we also showed so much perseverance throughout that time that I’m really proud of,” Winslow said. “Despite COVID, we’ve had some great accomplishments like making the final four at the NCAA [Tournament] and winning the conference tournament every year so far.”

Winslow is also excited to enjoy the last part of her Kenyon career. She is grateful for the impact that the team has had on her as both a tennis player, but more importantly a person. “I know the connections I’ve built on the team will serve far beyond my time at Kenyon and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Winslow said.

The Ladies won on Senior Day 8-1. Beshentseva and Dakos teamed up again to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-2. Winslow and Erika Pontillo ’23 played in the No. 2 match, where they soundly defeated the Fighting Scots 8-1. Kenyon swept the doubles matches, including a 8-0 win from Catriona MacIntosh ’23 and Lalasa Nagireddy ’25.

Beshentseva played in the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-0, 6-0. Fellow senior Winslow lost in a close match 6-4, 7-6. The rest of the Ladies’ matches went in their favor as Kenyon dominated Wooster throughout the match.

The Ladies will look to continue their dominant play on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Gambier against Otterbein University. They are 9-8 (2-0) on the season.