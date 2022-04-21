Ladies celebrate Senior Day, split doubleheaders at home

Emily Buckwalter ’22 had two RBIs. | COURTESY OF ISOO O’BRIEN

Kenyon’s softball team played two doubleheaders this week. The team split games against Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) on Saturday and on Wednesday against Wittenberg University. In the game against OWU over the weekend, the Ladies honored 12 seniors on Senior Day.

Nicole Bishay ’22 started in the circle in game one against OWU. As usual this season, Bishay went the distance, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and earning three strikeouts. At the plate, she was equally excellent, going two for three with two RBIs.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when the Ladies turned the tide with a four-run inning, which, in the end, was all Bishay needed to secure the victory. Maddie Friday ’24 led off the third inning with a single. Grace Finn ’22 advanced Friday to second with a single of her own. When the ball got by the catcher, Friday dashed to third, forcing a throw. The ball went over the third baseman’s head, allowing Friday to score. Sara Campagna ’22 brought in Finn with a single before Emily Buckwalter ’22 doubled to left center to plate Campagna. A few batters later, Bishay singled to left field to cap off the Ladies’ big inning. Kenyon also earned an insurance run in the fifth on a single by Bishay.

In between the games, the Ladies celebrated Senior Day on the field with their families. “Senior day was definitely a bittersweet moment,” Bishay wrote in an email to the Collegian. “It was definitely a really rewarding moment standing next to the rest of the senior class and families and seeing all of the alumni and current players support for us and our achievements.” After a photo with all of the seniors and their families, the Ladies returned to play the second half of the doubleheader against OWU.

The Ladies got off to a quick start in game two, scoring two runs in the home half of the first. However, the Ladies ran into trouble in the middle innings: The Battling Bishops scored two runs in the top of the third, and then took the lead an inning later. OWU added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Kenyon did not go away quietly, as the Ladies’ bats came alive in an impressive way, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead. Designated hitter Olivia Hurley ’22 and Finn each had two RBIs. However, the lead was unfortunately short-lived, as the Battling Bishops answered in the top of the seventh with seven runs to steal a split in the doubleheader in heartbreaking fashion.

On Wednesday, the Ladies took the field against Wittenberg looking to get back into the win column. Kenyon took a 1-0 lead in the first, and held onto this advantage until the fifth. In that frame, the Ladies loaded the bases with no outs. An error by the Tigers allowed the Ladies to tack on two runs, but Wittenberg was able to limit the damage in the fifth inning. Three runs in the game was all Kenyon needed to pick up the win with Bishay in the circle. The Tigers managed to scratch across a run in the seventh to make the score 3-1. However, Bishay was able to force a pop-up to strand runners at second and third to seal the hard-fought victory.

In game two, the Ladies’ bats fell quiet for most of the game. Going into the bottom half of the seventh inning, Kenyon trailed 3-0. After a single by Clare McMahon ’22, the Tigers recorded two straight outs. The Ladies were determined to not go down without a fight, however: Finn earned a walk and Campagna singled to load the bases. Buckwalter doubled to left center to put the Ladies within one. However, the comeback was not to be, as the Tigers forced a long flyout to center field to end the game at 3-2.

The Ladies’ record now stands at 22-12 (4-6). They will travel to Hiram College on Saturday for their next game.