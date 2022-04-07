KSAAC celebrates D-III Week, raises money for charities

This week, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (KSAAC) is hosting events to participate in D-III Week, where member institutions are celebrating the accomplishments of the NCAA’s third division and its student-athletes.

Earlier this week, KSAAC Co-President Jake Davidson ’22 took over the group’s Instagram page in order to emphasize how he and his peers are more than just athletes — they are students, musicians, tutors and volunteers in the community. “One thing that’s an awesome part about being a DIII student-athlete at Kenyon is you have the smaller class sizes, the smaller school feel and liberal arts education,” he said. “You can really immerse yourself in the community, which I think is something that’s really special here and that’s something we want to highlight.”

In addition to hearing from Kenyon athletes, KSAAC will contribute to fundraising for the Knox County Special Olympics throughout D-III Week as they look forward to meeting in-person for the first time since March 2020. “We want to raise as much awareness as we can for [the] Special Olympics because it’s such an awesome program that we’re very thankful to work with.”

Kenyon will also be part of the larger donation efforts among D-III schools. The NCAC is competing against the Presidents Athletic Conference. Nationally, if the D-III Instagram reaches 30,000 followers, they will donate $10,000 to their partners at the Special Olympics.

In the fall, KSAAC was able to raise over $1,000 for One Love — a non profit organization focusing on promoting healthy relationships among young adults — the Kenyon community. They plan to do their spring fundraiser for The Hidden Opponent, a non profit organization focusing on raising awareness for athletes’ mental health.

While KSAAC has their own philanthropic efforts, the Lords lacrosse team participated in fundraising of their own. The Hope Street Foundation is doing their annual “Lacrosse for Life Head Shaving Event.” The foundation will donate $1,000 to the Dana Farber Center Cancer Institute in Boston for every lacrosse player who shaves their head.

Ian Gobron ’22 helped to organize the fundraiser for the Lords this year. He hopes that Hope Street Foundation will be able to raise more than last year’s total of 2.1 million dollars. Gobron was one of 18 members of the team who participated to raise $18,000 for cancer research. “I felt like shaving my head was a pretty easy way to raise $1,000 for such a great cause,” Gobron wrote in an email to the Collegian. “It’s just hair, it will grow back.”

Throughout this week, KSAAC will be in attendance at all games and will also table at Peirce Dining Hall to collect money. The group prefers cash, but will also take Venmo.