After rough start on the road, Lords and Ladies persevere

This past Saturday, the Lords and Ladies track and field teams competed in the annual Marv Frye Invitational at Ohio Wesleyan University, with several members of both teams clocking top-15 finishes. In a field of 14 teams, the Lords finished seventh, while the Ladies finished eighth.

However, the track meet did not start without issue, as the team’s bus broke down 20 minutes into their trip. They had to wait an hour for a replacement bus, causing several jumpers to miss their events. Only at around 12:15 p.m. — over an hour after the meet had begun — did most of the team arrive. The field throwers for the men’s team made the event on time because they took a separate van, as their events started earlier in the day.

In the meet itself, Riley Orth ’24 placed second in shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 3 ½ inches. Angus Soderberg ’22 finished third in javelin with a personal-best throw of 132 feet, 3 inches. On the track, Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 claimed the only first-place spot for the Lords, with a time of 22.28 in the 200-meter dash. He placed second in the 100-meter dash at 11.08 seconds. Gono Phiri collected his third NCAC Sprinter of the Week honor for his success. The final top-10 placement for the Lords came from Peter Bernhardt ’25, with an eighth-place finish in the 5,000-meter race (15:56.11).

For the Ladies, Grace Neuger ’24 and Erika Conant ’24 finished fifth with 16.91 and sixth with 18.03, respectively, in the hurdles. Sierra Smith ’24 finished seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.73 and 15th in the 400-meter with 1:07.91. Lorien Kauffman ’24 took sixth in the 800-meter run with 2:27.11, and Emma Becker ’22 placed third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:33.65.

The biggest win for the Ladies came from Katarina Yepez ’22 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, where she finished first with a time of 12:33:05. Originally, with the bus being late, Yepez was almost unable to compete, as the team arrived at the meet 11 minutes before the race began. “I surprised myself with what I was able to do,” Yepez said. “I wasn’t expecting much from that race. Attitude helped me get through that one. It was rewarding; I was just happy to get those points for our team.”

Next week, the Lords and Ladies will return to Delaware, Ohio to compete in the All-Ohio Championships.