Lords dominate at Kalamazoo, Ladies fall short at home

Lords

In their only matchup this week, the Lords faced off against Kalamazoo College (Mich.), looking to get back on track after last week’s close loss against University of Mary Washington (Va.). Kenyon was able to sweep both their singles and doubles contests, winning in dominant fashion (9-0).

In the sole Sunday evening match this season, Rishil Kondapaneni ’25 and Eric Zhang ’25 started things off with an 8-2 victory in the No. 3 doubles match. In the No. 1 doubles match, Luis Andres Platas ’23 teamed with Thomas Kallarakal ’23, and managed to pull out a close win 8-6. Kondapaneni went on to win the singles match at the No. 2 spot 6-2, 6-2. At No. 1 singles, Platas defeated Kalamazoo’s Ian Yi 6-4, 6-2.

Later, Kallarakal was able to clinch the team win for the Lords in the third singles spot as he defeated Gabe Vinidas 6-3, 6-2. In the other singles matches, Zhang won a battle of attrition against Kalamazoo’s Peter Fitzgerald, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. Rakkan Audeh ’25 won in the fifth spot 6-4, 6-2, and Henry Wessel ’22 won 6-0, 6-0.

With the win, Kenyon has improved to 3-2 on the season. The Lords’ next match will be against Carnegie Mellon University (Pa.) on March 8.

Ladies

This week, the Ladies faced Southwestern University (Texas), looking to rebound from a loss to Case Western Reserve University. Ultimately, the Ladies fell to Southwestern by a score of 5-2.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Kenyon’s Daria Beshentseva ’22 and Eleni Dakos ’24 started things off by winning 8-4 against Nina Mitrofanova and Lydia Lee. Unfortunately, the Ladies fell in the other two doubles contests. Natalie Connelly ’25 and Erika Pontillo ’23 fell in the No. 2 doubles match, 8-2. In the No. 3 doubles match, Southwestern defeated Anna Winslow ’22 and Lalasa Nagireddy ’25 8-5.

In the No. 1 singles match, Beshentseva defeated Mitrofanova by a score of 6-2, 6-4. In the other matches, Southwestern managed to pull out close three-set wins. In the No. 3 singles match, Nagireddy fell 3-6, 7-5, 3-6. At No. 4 singles, Winslow fell to Sydney Wahl 1-6, 6-3, 0-6. The Pirates clinched the win, as Dakos fell to Taylor Despriet in a grueling match, 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 3-6.

The Ladies will return to the court for the ITA Indoor Championship March 4-6 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.