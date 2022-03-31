Lords and Ladies lacrosse teams keep their seasons rolling

While much of the student body headed home for a restful spring break, Kenyon’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams worked tirelessly to earn impressive early-season records, with the women’s team standing at 7-1 and the men’s team at 6-2.

Ladies

Since the season began, the Ladies have been winning their games by an average of 8.5 goals, a statistic that looks as impressive on the field as it does on paper. Most recently, the team traveled to Allegheny College and won handily 16-5, dishing out the Gators’ first loss this season in the process. Maddie Garner ’24 led the team with four points (three goals, one assist). Just days earlier, Garner scored three goals and tallied two assists in Kenyon’s 18-8 win against University of Mount Union. Despite such impressive performances, the Ladies suffered a tough loss to No. 14 Catholic University (D.C.) with a final score of 14-8 on March 6, but have been undefeated since then. Kenyon’s leading goal scorer, Caroline O’Neil ’23, has tallied 30 goals already, an average of 3.75 goals a game.

O’Neil expressed how elated the team is to be playing so well after a long break due to COVID-19. “Collectively, the team is incredibly optimistic about the streak of impressive performances,” she wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Having the last two seasons shortened has made people, me especially, have a deeper appreciation for being able to have a real season.”

Lords

Since the beginning of spring break, the Lords have had a record of 4-2. In both losses, Kenyon had their chances. Against No. 8 Franklin and Marshall College (Pa.), the Lords seemed to be in control of the match in the first quarter, but they couldn’t keep up with them and dropped the game 11-6.

Against Albion College (Mich.), the Lords continued to stay neck and neck throughout the contest, but Albion was able to score the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter to win 13-12.

Despite their struggles, the team’s wins have been notable. The Lords tallied double-digit goal totals against Centre College (Ky.), beating them 12-7 on March 13. Cameron Longway’s ’25 hat trick helped the Lords secure a 14-5 victory over Adrian College (Mich.). Most recently, Kenyon defeated Allegheny College in a remarkable fashion, winning 15-4. Longway shined in the game against the Gators, scoring five goals on eight shots. He is the team’s leading goal scorer with a total of 15 on the season.

Both Kenyon lacrosse teams will play their next matches on April 2. The Lords will be traveling nearby to play rival No. 20 Denison University, while the Ladies will play Wittenberg University at home at the Benson Bowl. With such amazing records to begin the season, both teams hope to continue their momentum as the playoffs approach.