Ladies upset John Carroll University 9-8

O’Neil: NCAC Female Lacrosse Athlete of the Week. | COURTESY OF MIKE MUNDEN

Last weekend, the Kenyon Ladies’ lacrosse team competed against John Carroll University (JCU) in Westerville, Ohio. Kenyon fought hard for a 9-8 win, improving their season record to 2-0 and marking a strong start for the Ladies. This win was an impressive one for the Ladies as, last year, the John Carroll Blue Streaks were 17-2.

Caroline O’Neil ’23 helped the Ladies build an early 3-0 lead, registering the first three of Kenyon’s 10 first-half shots and scoring on each one. Meanwhile, JCU scored its first goal from a free position after a Kenyon foul within the eight-meter arc. In the second quarter, the Blue Streaks pulled within one point, but Ella Murphy ’23 quickly scored for Kenyon and restored the Ladies’ two-goal cushion (4-2).

Goalie Delaney Gallagher ’23 credited the Ladies’ early dominance to their well-structured game plan. “We had gone into the game with a really structured game plan, and to see that come to fruition on the field and get us the lead was really rewarding and energizing,” she said.

O’Neil agreed and added that even the sidelines were filled with excitement. “Everyone was hyped up on adrenaline,” she said. “The back and forth action kept the game intense and made everyone want the win that much more.”

The second half left JCU stifled by Kenyon’s defense and offense, though the Blue Streaks were never completely out of the contest. The Ladies were able to add to their lead in the third quarter, thanks to goals by Maddie Garner ’24 and Kate Lengel ’24, but JCU clawed back in the waning minutes of the third quarter, cutting Kenyon’s lead to one goal (6-5).

In the opening minutes of the final quarter, JCU tied the game, but the Ladies were able to answer swiftly, with Julia Losey ’23 scoring the tally. The Blue Streaks again tied the game in the fifth minute of the quarter. After a forced turnover by Brett Bearrows ’22 gave the Ladies possession, O’Neil scored her fourth goal of the game to give Kenyon the lead. O’Neil’s fifth goal would prove to be the game-winner, as JCU scored with just over a minute remaining in the game to make the score 9-8. With the Blue Streaks looking to force overtime, Gallagher and the Kenyon defensive unit stood strong. After a faceoff win for JCU, the Ladies were able to force a turnover and secure a clear, earning the Ladies their second win of the season.

Gallagher noted that the last minute of the game offered plenty of stress alongside excitement. “Knowing that when it mattered most and [under] extremely stressful conditions we kept our cool and pushed through for the dub is the most important and cool thing you can see a defensive unit do as a team,” she said.

O’Neil said that her favorite part of the game was being able to use Kenyon’s highly practiced offensive sets against another team, as a real game inspires creativity that is often absent during practices. For her five-goal effort, O’Neil earned NCAC Women’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week.

The Ladies play next against No. 14 Catholic University this Sunday in Washington, D.C.