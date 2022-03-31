Ladies beat No. 13 Washington and Lee, Lords move to 5-4

Ladies

The Ladies got off to a rough start during spring break, dropping their first two matches against Pomona-Pitzer (Calif.) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mass.), both by a score of 9-0. On March 10, the Ladies lost to No. 11 Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 7-2, and then a day later to No. 5 Wesleyan University (Conn.) 9-0. They also fell to the University of Mary Washington (Va.) 7-2.

On March 6, the No. 18-ranked Ladies finished the three-day Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) NCAA Division III Indoor Championship with a match victory against host Centre College (Ky.) 5-1. Three wins came from the doubles teams — consisting of pairs Eleni Dakos ’24 and Daria Beshentseva ’22, Erika Pontillo ’23 and Natalie Connelly ’25, and Anna Winslow ’22 and ​​Lalasa Nagireddy ’25 — as well as the final two from Dakos and Winslow in singles matches. On March 9, the Ladies defeated Haverford College (Pa.) in a similar style, with three doubles and two singles wins. Pontillo and Winslow, Catriona MacIntosh ’23 and Nagireddy, and Dakos and Beshentseva won the doubles, while Dakos and Beshentseva won the singles. In a shortened match against Millsaps College (Miss.), the Ladies posted a 6-0 win, with all players winning in the singles matches on March 15. Four days later, the team won 5-4 against the No. 13-ranked Washington and Lee University (Va.), with two wins for singles (Beshentseva and MacIntosh) and three for doubles (Beshentseva and Dakos, Pontillo and Winslow, Nagireddy and MacIntosh).

The Ladies went 4-5 during the break. They will look to improve their 5-7 record on the year in the next game against Grinnell College (Iowa) on Friday.

Lords

For the No. 21-ranked Lords, the first win came against Wesleyan University (Conn.) on March 11. After losing all three of their doubles matches, Kenyon returned with strong singles play. Rishil Kondapaneni ’25, Thomas Kallarakal ’23, Eric Zhang ’25, Rakkan Audeh ’24 and Henry Wessel ’22 won their singles’ matches to lead the Lords to a 5-4 victory.

The second win came on March 15 against Coe College (Iowa), with the Lords winning all singles and two doubles matches. Luis Andres Platas ’23, Kondapaneni, Kallarakal, Audeh, Christophe Leblanc ’25 and Wessel each won their singles matches, while Kenyon’s doubles wins came from the pairs of Christian Picot ’25 and Leblanc, and Jacob Smith ’23 and Harshal Rukhaiyar ’24.

The Lords went 2-2 over break. They lost 5-2 against Carnegie Mellon University (Pa.) and 6-3 against Southwestern University (Texas). They will look to stay above 0.500 in their match this Saturday against North Carolina Wesleyan College (N.C.).