Lords, Ladies tennis prevail

Platas was named NCAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for his performance. | COURTESY OF SEJIN KIM

On Sunday, the Lords and Ladies returned to the courts after their winter hiatus. Both Kenyon tennis teams overpowered the visiting DePauw University Tigers, each with a 9-0 win, at the Jasper Tennis Center.

After being ranked second behind Denison University in the NCAC preseason poll, the Lords were eager to prove the voters wrong. Kenyon started off the match with three wins in doubles play. Angelo Vidal ’22 and Eric Zhang ’25 scored an 8-6 victory in the No. 3 doubles match. Christophe Leblanc ’25 and Rishil Kondapaneni ’25 won the No. 2 doubles match 8-5. In the top doubles match, Luis Andres Platas ’23 and Thomas Kallarakal ’23 won 8-4 to complete the Lords’ sweep of doubles play.

Kallarakal, Platas and Zhang also won their singles matches, with Kallarakal and Platas losing a combined four games in their dominant individual victories. For his effort Platas picked up an NCAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week honor. Zhang played the closest match in the fourth singles slot. The match went into a tiebreaker, 6-6 in the first set. Zhang scored the final two points to win the game and set 8-6. He won 6-4 in the second set. Kenyon’s other singles-match winners were Jack Wagner ’22 in the No. 5 singles match by a 6-1, 6-0 score, and Henry Wessel ’22, who won the No. 6 singles match by a 6-4, 6-3 count.

After their success in the NCAA tournament last year, the Ladies came into the match with a first-place ranking in the NCAC preseason poll. Kenyon picked right up from where they left off, starting the day with a clean sweep of the doubles matches.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Eleni Dakos ’24 and Anna Winslow ’22 won 8-1, before Daria Beshentseva ’22 and Victoria Vasquez ’24 won the No. 1 doubles match by the same score. In the final doubles match, Lalasa Nagireddy ’25 and Erika Pontillo ’23 won 8-5.

With the Ladies holding a 3-0 advantage after doubles play, Winslow added another win to Kenyon’s total, finishing the third singles match 6-0, 6-1. Nagireddy followed with a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory in the fourth singles match. The Ladies defeated the Tigers’ two best singles players with strong performances from Beshentseva, who won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-4, and Dakos, who won her No. 2 match 6-2, 6-0. Pontillo was victorious in the No. 5 singles match 6-2, 6-1, and Catriona MacIntosh ’23 won the No. 6 singles match 6-1, 6-4.

Both the Lords and Ladies will continue their season later this week as they travel to Cleveland to face Case Western Reserve University on Saturday.